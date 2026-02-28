Killer, But Make It Beautiful: The Gendered Language of Crime Reporting

Reflecting on coverage from Kashmir in the 1990s, Bhasin points to how survivors’ credibility was judged not just by evidence, but by appearance and demeanour. She mentioned how the B.G. Verghese report commissioned by the Press Council of India, looking into the allegations in Kunan Poshpora noted that the women were seen “laughing and smiling”, and used this as a basis to doubt their claims. “To him, any survivor had to be soaked in misery,” she says, describing the reasoning as absurd. The report dismissed the rape allegations as not sufficiently substantiated and was used by the government to justify closing the case. “It’s not always just about clothes. It’s about body language, about how a woman speaks, about the words she uses. The onus is still placed on women,” she adds.