2023 NCRB data shows a 100 per cent rise in witch-hunting-related murders of women in Jharkhand
According to data, India sees about 95 such murders each year on average.
Outlook magazine in its March 2023 issue explored the crimes of witch-hunting and the toll such accusations take on the accused women.
NCRB data shows the total number of such murders across India was 74. After Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh had 19 cases and Madhya Pradesh had 14.
The number of such murders has decreased since 2020, when NCRB recorded 88 murders related to witch-hunting. That year, Madhya Pradesh led with 17 cases and Jharkhand reported 15.
However, between 2015 and 2021, NCRB recorded 663 murders motivated by witch-hunting or fear of witchcraft. About 95 such killings happened each year on average. While there is no central law against witch-hunting or witchcraft accusations, some states have enacted federal laws. Bihar passed the Prevention of Witch (Daain) Practices Act in 1999.
