100 Per Cent Increase In Witch-Hunting & Honour Killings In Jharkhand

In 2023, murders related to witch-hunting and honour killings increased by 100 per cent in Jharkhand. The 2023 NCRB report shows the state recorded 22 such murders, double the 11 cases in 2022.

O
Outlook Web Bureau
Updated on:
Updated on:
Outlook Magazine March 2023 Issue
Outlook Magazine March 2023 Issue
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 2023 NCRB data shows a 100 per cent rise in witch-hunting-related murders of women in Jharkhand

  • According to data, India sees about 95 such murders each year on average.

  • Outlook magazine in its March 2023 issue explored the crimes of witch-hunting and the toll such accusations take on the accused women.

NCRB data shows the total number of such murders across India was 74. After Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh had 19 cases and Madhya Pradesh had 14.

The number of such murders has decreased since 2020, when NCRB recorded 88 murders related to witch-hunting. That year, Madhya Pradesh led with 17 cases and Jharkhand reported 15.

However, between 2015 and 2021, NCRB recorded 663 murders motivated by witch-hunting or fear of witchcraft. About 95 such killings happened each year on average. While there is no central law against witch-hunting or witchcraft accusations, some states have enacted federal laws. Bihar passed the Prevention of Witch (Daain) Practices Act in 1999. 

In its March 2023 issueEvery Woman is a Potential Witch, Outlook magazine explored the horror of such crimes, pointing out that witch hunting is a war against women, a terrifying manifestation of the oppression of women in India today.

In When A ‘Witch’ Fights Back, Abhik Bhattacharya and Md. Asghar Khan had a candid interview with Padma Shri awardee Chutni Mahato, who spoke about her travails after she was branded a witch.

Related Content
Related Content

In The Deep Roots of Misogyny, Abhik Bhattacharya wrote about how violence against, and the murder of, women deemed witches is a regular part of life in various parts of India. What will change this, he asked.

S Bosu Mullick analysed the persecution of women as witches, focusing on the economic perspective in The Land Where Every Woman Is A Witch And Every Man Is A Witch Finder

Govind Kelkar and Dev Nathan enumerated the ways of raising consciousness about the negative aspects of culture and the impact of witch hunting on a sustained basis in the Understanding The Social Basis Of Witch Hunting Is Key To Ending It

Jyoti Kumari wrote on the horrors Geeta Devi, an older woman, had to undergo at the hands of fellow villagers, who not only lynched and banished her from the village in The Cult Of Jai Gurudev Sangh And Invention Of Witches In Jharkhand's Gumla

Swati Shikha looked into the mental health effects of being marked a witch in Who Cares About The Mental Health Of Victims Of Witch Hunting?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

  2. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

  5. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Bhurtel, Jha Star As NEP Beat OMN By 38 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  3. Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years

  4. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  5. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Highlights, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence