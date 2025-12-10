Over 1 Billion Women Faced Childhood Sexual Violence In 2023: Report

While experiencing sexual violence as a child was linked to 14 health outcomes, including mental health and substance use disorders as well as chronic illnesses, anxiety and major depressive disorders were among the top eight causes of disability resulting from intimate partner violence.



The two most common disabilities caused by childhood sexual assault were determined to be self-harm and schizophrenia.



According to the researchers, combating violence against women and children is not only a human rights issue1 Billion Women Faced Childhood Sexual Violence