Vijay Hazare Trophy: Who Is Aman Khan? CSK’s IPL 2026 All-Rounder Who Set Unwanted List A Record

Aman Khan returned figures of 0/123 against Jharkhand, the most expensive bowling spell in men’s List A history
Jharkhand piled up 368/7 before bowling Puducherry out for 235 to seal a comprehensive 133-run victory
Despite the setback, the 27-year-old remains part of Chennai Super Kings’ plans after being signed for IPL 2026
Puducherry captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Aman Khan endured a difficult outing on Monday during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, entering the record books for an unfortunate reason.
Bowling against Jharkhand in Ahmedabad, Aman conceded the most runs ever in a men’s List A match, returning figures of 0/123 from his 10 overs – the costliest spell in the history of the format.
Jharkhand posted a massive 368/7, powered by a commanding century from Kumar Kushagra and a blistering 98 from Anukul Roy.
Aman was among just three Puducherry bowlers to complete their full quota of overs, but his economy rate of 12.3 runs per over reflected the complete control exercised by the Jharkhand batters.
In reply, Puducherry were bowled out for 235 in 41.4 overs, succumbing to a heavy 133-run defeat.
Previous List A Record
Before Aman’s spell, the record for conceding the most runs in a men’s List A innings belonged to Mibom Mosu of Arunachal Pradesh, who gave away 116 runs in nine overs against Bihar earlier in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.
That match had also drawn widespread attention after Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in men’s List A cricket at just 14 years of age.
Aman Khan: IPL 2026 And Domestic Career
Despite the unwanted milestone, Aman Khan remains a recognised figure in domestic cricket. The 27-year-old was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 40 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction, joining as their uncapped all-rounder for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.
In the IPL, he made his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022, before representing Delhi Capitals in the 2023 season, where he featured in 11 matches.
Aman began his List A career with Mumbai in 2021 before shifting to Puducherry in search of consistent playing opportunities. Primarily regarded as a batting all-rounder capable of aggressive finishing, Aman has built a steady domestic career.
So far, Aman Khan has played 16 List A matches. With the ball, he has claimed 17 wickets from 13 innings, delivering 555 balls at an economy rate of 6.98, with a career-best performance of 6/30. With the bat, he has accumulated 329 runs at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 97.33, including two half-centuries.