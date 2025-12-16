Indian Premier League 2026 Mini Auction: Check Full List Of Sold, Unsold IPL Players

List of players have gone sold and unsold in the IPL 2026 auction
The Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16, 2026. A total of 77 slots were filled up at this auction, with 10 franchises in the fray to bid for the top players in international cricket.
Full List of Unsold players in IPL Auction 2026:
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.
Prithvi Shaw (India), base price of INR 75 lakh, unsold.
Devon Conway (New Zealand), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.
Sarfaraz Khan (India), base price of INR 75 lakh, unsold.
Gus Atkinson (England), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.
Liam Livingstone (England), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.
Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), base price of INR 1 crore, unsold.
Full List of Sold players in IPL Auction 2026:
Venkatesh Iyer (India), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 7 crore.
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore.
Cameron Green (Australia), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25.20 crore.
David Miller (South Africa), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.
Finn Allen (New Zealand) sold to KKR for INR 2 crore
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) sold to MI for INR 1 crore.
Ben Duckett (ENGLAND) goes to DC for INR. 2 crore