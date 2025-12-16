Indian Premier League 2026 Mini Auction: Check Full List Of Sold, Unsold IPL Players

IPL Auction 2026, list of sold and unsold players: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green went to KKR for INR 25.20 crore, whereas David Miller was bought by DC for INR 2 crore

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cameron Green, IPL 2026 Auction
Cam Green was snapped up by KKR Photo: X
The Indian Premier League 2026 mini-auction was held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16, 2026. A total of 77 slots were filled up at this auction, with 10 franchises in the fray to bid for the top players in international cricket.

Full List of Unsold players in IPL Auction 2026:

  • Jake Fraser-McGurk (Australia), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.

  • Prithvi Shaw (India), base price of INR 75 lakh, unsold.

  • Devon Conway (New Zealand), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.

  • Sarfaraz Khan (India), base price of INR 75 lakh, unsold.

  • Gus Atkinson (England), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.

  • Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.

  • Liam Livingstone (England), base price of INR 2 crore, unsold.

  • Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), base price of INR 1 crore, unsold.
    Jamie Smith, Jonny Bairstow and Rahmanullah Gurbaz go unsold

  • KS Bharat also goes unsold

Full List of Sold players in IPL Auction 2026:

  • Venkatesh Iyer (India), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 7 crore.

  • Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 2 crore.

  • Cameron Green (Australia), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹25.20 crore.

  • David Miller (South Africa), base price of INR 2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹2 crore.

  • Finn Allen (New Zealand) sold to KKR for INR 2 crore

  • Quinton de Kock (South Africa) sold to MI for INR 1 crore.

  • Ben Duckett (ENGLAND) goes to DC for INR. 2 crore

