Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch UP vs VID Group B Match?

Rinku Singh-led Uttar Pradesh will be in Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B action on Tuesday, January 6 as they take on Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot. Vidarbha are second in the points table whereas UP are leading, with five wins out of five.
Uttar Pradesh are in line to finish as table toppers and could play either of Delhi or Haryana in the quarter-finals on January 12.
Speaking of UP, Rinku has scored 314 runs in five matches this tournament at a strike rate of 139.5.
Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Squads
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Rathod, Ravikumar Samarth, Akshay Wadkar(w), Harsh Dubey(c), Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Dipesh Parwani, Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Yadav, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Rituraj Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Vineet Panwar
Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 Group B Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|5
|5
|0
|0
|20
|1.862
|2
|Vidarbha
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.392
|3
|Bengal
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|1.202
|4
|Baroda
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|0.071
|5
|Jammu & Kashmir
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|−0.323
|6
|Hyderabad
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−0.325
|7
|Assam
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|−1.076
|8
|Chandigarh
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|−2.536
Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will the Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?
The Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9am IST.
Where will the Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?
As of now, there's no update on the same. Watch this space for more.