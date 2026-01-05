Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When, Where To Watch UP vs VID Group B Match?

Here is all you need to about the fifth-round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B between Uttar Pradesh & Vidarbha: preview, qualification scenario, squads and live streaming information

Rinku Singh-led Uttar Pradesh will be in Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B action on Tuesday, January 6 as they take on Vidarbha at Niranjan Shah Stadium C in Rajkot. Vidarbha are second in the points table whereas UP are leading, with five wins out of five.

Uttar Pradesh are in line to finish as table toppers and could play either of Delhi or Haryana in the quarter-finals on January 12.

Speaking of UP, Rinku has scored 314 runs in five matches this tournament at a strike rate of 139.5.

Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Squads

Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Rathod, Ravikumar Samarth, Akshay Wadkar(w), Harsh Dubey(c), Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Dipesh Parwani, Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh(c), Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Chaudhary, Kartik Yadav, Kunal Tyagi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Rituraj Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Aaradhya Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Vineet Panwar

Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26 Group B Points Table

PosTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1Uttar Pradesh5500201.862
2Vidarbha5410161.392
3Bengal5410161.202
4Baroda5320120.071
5Jammu & Kashmir52308−0.323
6Hyderabad51404−0.325
7Assam51404−1.076
8Chandigarh50500−2.536

Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite 2025-26: Live Streaming

When and where will the Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be played?

The Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium C, Rajkot on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 9am IST.

Where will the Uttar Pradesh Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match be telecast and live streamed?

As of now, there's no update on the same. Watch this space for more.

