Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 7 Group B Wrap: UP, Vidarbha Reach Quarters; Baroda Miss Out Due To Poor NRR

Vijay Hazare Trophy round 7 Group B report Locked in a three-way tie with Bengal and Baroda for the remaining knockout spot, Vidarbha needed a big win and they delivered emphatically

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 7 Group B Wrap
Representative Image of Vijay HAzare Trophy 2025-26 | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha reach VHT 2025-26 quarter-finals

  • Vidarbha qualified after their huge 160-run win over Assam

  • Baroda missed out on a spot due to a poorer net run rate

Strong fifties from Atharva Taide and Ravikumar Samarth powered Vidarbha into the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a thumping 160-run win over Assam here on Thursday.

Vidarbha became the second team to qualify from the group. They finished at 20 points behind Uttar Pradesh (28), who had booked the berth after the penultimate match.

Locked in a three-way tie with Bengal and Baroda for the remaining knockout spot, Vidarbha needed a big win and delivered emphatically.

Vidarbha posted a competitive 308 for 7 before bowling out Assam for 148 in 35 overs, despite a fighting unbeaten 80 from skipper Sumit Ghadigaonkar.

Taide (80) and Dhruv Shorey (40) added 98 for the second wicket after the early dismissal of Aman Mokhade, setting the platform. After Shorey fell, Taide stitched a 40-run stand with Samarth before Vidarbha slipped to 152 for 5.

Samarth then anchored the innings with an unbeaten 76-ball knock, receiving support from Yash Kadam (41) and Nachiket Bhute (33). Akash Sengupta endured a torrid outing, conceding 77 runs in his 10 overs despite picking up three wickets.

Related Content
Related Content

In reply, Assam were never in contention, sliding to 77 for 5 in the 20th over.

Apart from Ghadigaonkar, only opener Swarupam Purkayastha (25) and Sengupta (11) reached double figures.

For Vidarbha, Parth Rekhade starred with the ball, returning figures of 4 for 45.

Baroda Maul Chandigarh Bbut Miss Knockout On NRR

Baroda suffered a heartbreak despite registering a dominant 149-run victory over Chandigarh, missing out on a quarterfinal berth on net run rate.

Baroda piled up a mammoth 391 all out in 49.1 overs, courtesy a blistering batting display that featured 34 fours and 14 sixes. Priyanshu Moliya top-scored with a 106-ball 113, while Hardik Pandya smashed a brutal 31-ball 75, including nine sixes. Jitesh Sharma returned to form with a rapid 33-ball 73 and Vishnu Solanki chipped in with 54 off 49 balls.

In response, Chandigarh were bowled out for 242 despite Shivam Bhambri’s resolute 95-ball century. They slumped early to 43 for 3 and later lost three wickets in six balls across the 35th and 36th overs to completely lose the plot.

Dhruv Jurel Blows Away Bengal

In another match, Dhruv Jurel struck his second century of the tournament as Uttar Pradesh knocked out Bengal with a five-wicket win.

Bengal were bowled out for 269 in 45.1 overs, with Sudip Kumar Gharami (94) and Shahbaz Ahmed (43) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Jurel then led the chase with a commanding 123 off 96 balls, laced with nine fours and five sixes. Opener Aryan Juyel made 56, while skipper Rinku Singh stayed unbeaten on 37 as Uttar Pradesh cruised to 272 for 5 in 42.2 overs.

Jurel has now crossed fifty in six of his seven innings, including two centuries. Uttar Pradesh finished the league stage unbeaten with seven wins from seven matches.

Brief Scores

Vidarbha: 308 for 7 in 50 overs (Atharva Taide 80, Ravikumar Samarth 76 not out, Yash Kadam 41; Akash Sengupta 3/77) beat Assam: 148 all out in 35 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 80 not out; Parth Rekhade 4/45) by 160 runs

Baroda: 391 all out in 49.1 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 113, Hardik Pandya 75, Jitesh Sharma 73, Vishnu Solanki 54) beat Chandigarh: 242 all out (Shivam Bhambri 100) by 149 runs.

Bengal: 269 all out in 45.1 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 94, Shahbaz Ahmed 43) lost to Uttar Pradesh: 272 for 5 in 42.2 overs (Dhruv Jurel 123, Aryan Juyal 56, Rinku Singh 37 not out) by five wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  2. MI Vs RCB, Women's Premier League 2026: Head-To-Head Records, Pitch And Weather Report

  3. Joburg Super Kings Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 17 – Check Result

  4. Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2026: BCB Sends Another Letter to ICC Reemphasizing Their Demand For Venue Change

  5. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  4. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  5. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  2. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  3. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  4. BCCI’s Missive On Mustafizur Is Not Quite Cricket

  5. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Violent Clashes In US' Minneapolis After ICE Shooting

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World