Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 Group B Wrap: UP Seal Quarter-Final Berth; Vidarbha, Bengal, Baroda in 3-Way Race

The Rinku Singh-led Uttar Pradesh unit sealed quarter-final berth with commanding win over Vidarbha; US born Aman Rao scores ton in Hyderabad's rare win over Bengal. Check all the other results from Elite Group B and brief scores

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 6 Group B Wrap
Rinku Singh has led Uttar Pradesh to five consecutive wins in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Uttar Pradesh seal ticket to the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  • US born Aman Rao hits ton in Hyderabad's win over Bengal

  • Check all the other Elite Group B results and brief scores

Abhishek Goswami hit a fine century as Uttar Pradesh produced a sensational batting effort to storm into the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 54-run win over Vidarbha in a crucial Group B match here on Tuesday.

Sent in to bat, Uttar Pradesh posted 339/5 with Goswami slamming 103. The opener was ably supported by scintillating fifties from Priyam Garg (67), Dhruv Jurel (56) and Rinku Singh (57).

In reply, Aman Mokhade came up with a fighting 147 but Vidarbha could manage 285 for 9 in 50 overs with Kuldeep Yadav (3/52) taking three wickets.

Uttar Pradesh thus continued their flawless record to top the table with 20 points, followed by Vidarbha, Bengal and Baroda -- all tied at 16 points with one match to go.

Aman Rao's Double Ton dents Bengal's Hopes

US-born Aman Rao underlined his prowess as a big hitter with a scintillating double century as out-of-reckoning Hyderabad thrashed Bengal by 107 runs in a Group B match to dent the latter's quarterfinal hopes.

Related Content
Related Content

The 21-year-old Rao, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL auction, smashed 12 fours and 13 sixes en route to his 200 not out from 109 balls, achieved in just his third List A appearance, to take Hyderabad to a commanding 352 for 5.

It was the second double century of this edition of the tournament, after Odisha’s Swastik Samal had struck 212 against Saurashtra in December last.

Sent in to bat, Rao tore apart a Bengal bowling attack featuring Mohammed Shami (3/70), Akash Deep (0/78) and Mukesh Kumar (0/55), scoring 120 of his runs off the trio with a display of power and class.

Rao put on 104 runs for the opening wicket with Rahul Singh (65) and later added 87 runs with skipper Tilak Varma (34).

He brought up his double hundred in style, smashing a six off the final ball of the innings.

Premier pacer Mohammed Siraj then produced a sensational opening spell en route to figures of 10–0–58–4 to derail Bengal's chase as they folded for 245 in 44.4 overs.

Siraj's exploits left Bengal tottering at 73 for 4 and they could never recover from the blow. Shahbaz Ahmed waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 113-ball 108 before running out of partners.

The loss left Bengal on four wins from six games to be placed at the third spot behind Vidarbha on NRR.

Vishnu, Priyanshu Power Baroda Against Jammu And Kashmir

Vishnu Solanki (132) and Priyanshu Moliya (114) hit superb hundreds as Baroda defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 76 runs.

Opting to bat, Baroda posted 332 all out in 50 overs, courtesy the twin hundreds by Solanki and Moliya.

They then returned to bowl out J&K for 256 in 45.3 overs, despite fighting fifties by Dikshant Kundal (66) and Kawalpreet Singh (65).

The win put Baroda in a tie with Bengal and Vidarbha at 16 points.

Strong Centuries By Vohra And Azad Set Up 7-Wicket Win For Chandigarh

In other results, Manan Vohra (102) and Arjun Azad (140) slammed commanding hundreds as Chandigarh registered a seven-wicket win over Assam.

Sibsankar Roy made 106 not out to guide Assam to 284-7 but Chandigarh overhauled the target in 47.2 overs with opening duo of skipper Vohra and Azad forming a 244-run alliance.

Brief Scores

Uttar Pradesh: 339/5 in 50 overs (Abhishek Goswami 103; Harsh Dubey 1/51) beat Vidarbha: 285/9 in 50 overs (Aman Mokhade 147; Kuldeep Yadav 3/52) by 54 runs.

Hyderabad: 352/5 in 50 overs (Aman Rao 200 not out; Mohammed Shami 3/70) beat Bengal: 245 allout in 44.4 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 108; Mohammed Siraj 4/58) by 107 runs.

Baroda: 332 all out in 50 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 114, Vishnu Solanki 132; Auqib Nabi 4/52) beat Jammu and Kashmir: 256 in 45.3 overs (Dikshant Kundal 66, Kawalpreet Singh 65; Karan Umatt 2/42, Krunal Pandya 2/45) by 76 runs.

Assam: 284/7 in 50 overs (Sibsankar Roy 106; Nishunk Birla 3/38) lost by seven wickets to Chandigarh: 286 for 3 in 47.2 overs (Manan Vohra 102, Arjun Azad 140; Akash Sengupta 1/65).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  2. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

  3. ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur Moves Up Two Places, Deepti Sharma Loses Top Spot

  4. Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

  5. Who Is Aman Rao? USA-Born Hyderabad Opener Hits Maiden Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  2. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  3. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  4. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  2. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  3. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  4. The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

  5. Pure Water Supply In J&K Remains A Pipedream Amid Probe Into JJM 'Irregularities'

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Troika of Terror: Colombia and Cuba next in line, warns Trump

  5. Taylor Swift's The Fate Of Ophelia Becomes Her Longest-Leading No. 1 Hit On Billboard Hot 100

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Harnoor, Naman Dhir Seal Comfortable Chase For PUN

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue