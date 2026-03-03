SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Dominant South Africa 'In The Same Boat' As Underdogs New Zealand, Claims Santner

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Santner dismissed underdog talk, insisting New Zealand and unbeaten South Africa are "in the same boat" ahead of their Eden Gardens semi-final

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final Mitchell Santner pre-match comments
New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, right, Daryl Mitchell, centre and Rachin Ravindra take a break during the practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against South Africa, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Santner rejects the underdog narrative, stating both New Zealand and South Africa are “in the same boat”

  • South Africa enter unbeaten with seven straight wins, including a group-stage victory over the Black Caps

  • New Zealand’s qualification hinged on net run rate after a washout and defeat

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has shrugged off the underdog tag, declaring both teams "in the same boat" as the Black Caps prepare to face undefeated South Africa for a spot in the T20 World Cup final.

South Africa have looked the most complete side in this edition of the tournament. After being stretched to two Super Overs by Afghanistan earlier in the competition, the Proteas have racked up seven wins on the trot, including a group-stage victory over New Zealand in Ahmedabad, to enter the last-four as the only unbeaten team.

New Zealand's journey has been turbulent as a washout against Pakistan in the Super Eights and a defeat to England left them with little margin for error, and their qualification eventually hinged on net run rate.

"South Africa look like a very good outfit, as they've shown and I guess they're in the same boat as us," Santner said on the eve of the semifinal at Eden Gardens.

"Now it's one game in here until the final you know, and it'll be the same for India and England (in the second semifinal at Wankhede on Thursday)." New Zealand's only ICC titles remain the World Test Championship crown and the 2000 Champions Trophy triumph, but their consistency at global events is noteworthy.

Related Content
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram trains during a practice session ahead of their T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram Says He Must 'Separate' Batter From Captain
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram shake hands with New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match 24 between South Africa and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Aiden Markram And Mitchell Santner’s Captaincy Duel In Focus
Glenn Phillips getting cleaned up by Keshav Maharaj during NZ vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad - ProteasMenCSA/X
T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England
Indian players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?
Related Content

This is their fourth T20 World Cup semifinal appearance – after 2007, 2016 and 2022 – while they have twice finished runners-up in ODI World Cups (2015 and 2019).

Santner acknowledged that his team is familiar with being dubbed as underdogs.

"We are kind of used to the tag now. It's whether you want to call it the underdogs or not. I think for us, it's everyone's goal that throughout the tournament to get to the stage. We're here now, and we back ourselves to adapt as quick as we can to what's in front of us."

"I think at this stage, it's just knockout game, and that's it at the end of the day, and whoever really turns up is going to get through," he added.

The left-arm spinner underlined that controlling South Africa's explosive batting would be central to their plans.

"There's no real hiding, or secrets about what South africa are going to bring and they probably know what we do as well. So again, it's all up to the surface and adapting as quick as we can.

"But you know it's not just the top order. But their middle order packs a lot of power as well.

"So, to restrict them to 180 would be a good score instead of 220, but I guess we'll wait and see. But, yeah they have all their bases covered. That's why they're undefeated in this tournament," he added.

South Africa also carry emotional baggage from past ICC events, including semifinal exits and a runners-up finish in the 2024 edition. Santner further said both teams understand what is at stake.

"It's the two teams that have been in and around them for a long time. I guess we know the heartbreak of South Africa two years ago.

"They're playing some very good cricket, as they've shown throughout this tournament -- the only unbeaten team. We've been playing some decent cricket as well.

"I guess it's whoever turns up on the day tomorrow, whoever, assists his conditions the best they can. We know South Africa are going to be a threat, as they've shown."

"We're just going to go there and try, put some pressure on them at different stages of the game, and they're going to do the same for us."

New Zealand's semifinal hopes were far from certain after their loss to England, with qualification dependent on the Sri Lanka-Pakistan result.

The Black Caps eventually made it to the semifinals as Sri Lanka won their last match and Pakistan were knocked out.

"The pool we played in, we're in Chennai and Ahmedabad, different grounds, different conditions then went to Colombo which was very different," Santner said, pointing out they had to adapt to different surfaces.

"It's a very fine margins at the end of the day separating a lot of teams, especially, as we've seen throughout the tournament, there's been potential upsets throughout the whole competition.

"You just want to get through the next stage, whether it's the first stage, obviously Super Eight, and now it's semifinals, It's one game, and you can potentially move on. We're here now, which is ideal. But again, we've got a challenge tomorrow – a very good team."

On the conditions in Kolkata, Santner expects a balanced surface but stressed the importance of execution.

"It's a pretty flat wicket. There's still a role to play for the spinners, also seamers and the ground dimension as well plays a massive part in these conditions. I think this time of the year, it's probably not as dewy.

"There was a little bit of dew in second innings. But I think it's whatever you do first, you do it well, and you put yourself in a pretty good position." The New Zealand captain also looked forward to the atmosphere.

"Obviously, the fans are one of the reasons why you play the game. And you know, they come out in truckloads to watch in India, and it'll be, you know, no doubt, tomorrow night.

"So yeah, boys are excited for that. You know, some guys first, World Cups, first semifinals, you know, in front of a lot of people. So it's exciting," he signed off.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Congress Shifts Gears In DMK Alliance Talks

  4. Carney In India: Amid Global Uncertainty, India And Canada Rebuild Bridges

  5. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  4. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List