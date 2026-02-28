Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Dashun Shanaka Wins Toss, SL To Bat First

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: The hosts have won the toss and elected to bat first at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Pakistan need to win with 64 runs or more to qualify for the semi-finals

  • Pakistan have dropped Babar Azam for today's do-or-die fixture

Pakistan is up against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

New Zealand's loss to England has given a new leaf of life to Pakistan in the tournament. However, the equation is still tough for Pakistan as they need to win the match with a margin of 65 runs or chase down the required target within 13 overs to qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing their first two matches against England and New Zealand and will play for pride against Pakistan at their home ground.

Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka here:

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first in Pallekele.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Related Content
Related Content

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss at 6:30pm. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK On Course For A Big Score As Openers Smash Fifties

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  3. Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

  4. PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

  5. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  2. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

  3. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ceasefire Amid Rising Border Tensions

  4. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  5. Mark Carney In India:  Will His Visit  Help Mend Bilateral Ties After Contentious Trudeau Years?

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons