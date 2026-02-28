Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Dashun Shanaka Wins Toss, SL To Bat First

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Pakistan need to win with 64 runs or more to qualify for the semi-finals
Pakistan have dropped Babar Azam for today's do-or-die fixture
Pakistan is up against Sri Lanka in a do-or-die Super Eights match at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday, February 28, 2026.
New Zealand's loss to England has given a new leaf of life to Pakistan in the tournament. However, the equation is still tough for Pakistan as they need to win the match with a margin of 65 runs or chase down the required target within 13 overs to qualify for the semi-finals.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka have already been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after losing their first two matches against England and New Zealand and will play for pride against Pakistan at their home ground.
Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka here:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to field first in Pallekele.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7pm IST, with the toss at 6:30pm. The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.