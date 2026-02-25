Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SL Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SL have won the toss and opted to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo against the Kiwis. Check Playing XIs for both teams

Outlook Sports Desk
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SL Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
New Zealand cricketer Finn Allen in action against India in the 5th T20I 2026. Photo: BLACKCAPS/X
Co-hosts Sri Lanka are currently facing New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This match is a virtual knockout for the Lankans after a heavy 51-run defeat to England in their opener, a loss tonight would effectively end their semifinal dreams.

New Zealand is equally desperate for points after their initial Super 8 fixture against Pakistan was washed out.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to exploit early moisture and the inevitable evening dew that makes chasing easier at this venue.

The Black Caps, led by Mitchell Santner, have brought in Cole McConchie to bolster their spin attack on this slowing surface. With stars like Pathum Nissanka and Finn Allen at the top of their respective orders, the contest promises a thrilling battle between local spin mastery and Kiwi clinical execution.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

