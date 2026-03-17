LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

Pune’s ongoing heatwave and the strenuous hours of study were already taking a toll on the well-being of students. On top of it, the drop in quality of food is a double whammy. “It would be understandable if the quality of the food they were providing was up to the mark. The least we can expect from the management is satisfactory food, and that doesn’t seem likely. We haven’t been informed when things will go back to normal.”