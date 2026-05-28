Om Birla Releases 89 'Historical' Volumes Of Central Legislative Assembly Proceedings

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Outlook News Desk
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Lok Sabha Speaker launches landmark collection of pre-Independence parliamentary records, calling it a vital step in preserving India’s democratic heritage.

Monsoon session
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded the members that placards are not permitted within the chamber. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released 89 volumes of the Central Legislative Assembly proceedings from the British era, covering key debates from 1921 to 1947.

  • The multi-volume set is being described as a valuable historical archive that documents the evolution of India’s parliamentary democracy before Independence.

  • Birla emphasised that these records will help researchers, students, and policymakers understand the freedom struggle and the foundations of modern Indian legislature.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday released 89 volumes of the Central Legislative Assembly proceedings, describing the collection as a significant contribution to preserving India’s parliamentary history.

The massive compilation brings together the official records of debates, discussions, and legislative activities of the Central Legislative Assembly from 1921 to 1947 — the crucial period leading up to India’s Independence. These volumes contain speeches and interventions by prominent freedom fighters and leaders who participated in the Assembly.

Speaking at the release event, Om Birla said the documents provide deep insight into the evolution of democratic institutions in India under British rule. He noted that many important debates on self-rule, constitutional reforms, and national issues took place in this Assembly, making these records extremely valuable for future generations.

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The project was undertaken by the Parliament Library and Archives. The 89 volumes have been carefully digitised and printed for wider access. Birla urged educational institutions and researchers to make full use of this rich historical resource to better understand the journey of Indian democracy.

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He also stressed the importance of learning from the past to strengthen parliamentary traditions in the present. Senior parliamentarians, historians, and officials from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were present during the launch.

This release is being seen as a major step towards documenting and preserving India’s pre-Independence legislative legacy. The volumes are expected to be made available in digital format soon for public and academic access.

The initiative has received appreciation from across the political spectrum for its role in safeguarding the nation’s democratic history.

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