Bihar CM Slams Opposition Over Women’s Reservation Bill, Calls Lok Sabha Defeat a ‘Black Day’

The BJP’s women’s wing will hold an "aakrosh morcha" to protest the opposition’s stance on the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill.

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BJPs Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar chief minister
Newly-sworn Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary assumes charge of office after the oath ceremony, at the Old Secretariat, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
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  • Choudhary accused Congress and TMC of mocking women’s reservation after the Constitution amendment bill failed in the Lok Sabha.

  • Opposition parties opposed the bill over concerns linking quotas to delimitation, while Choudhary credited NDA leaders for advancing women’s representation.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday criticised the opposition for refusing to back an amendment to the women’s reservation bill.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office, Choudhary described the fall of the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha as a "black day" and said "women's reservation was mocked by parties like Congress and TMC".

"I am addressing this press conference to assure mothers and sisters of Bihar that these opposition parties will have to pay for what they have done. Women workers of our party are going to hit the streets on the issue," he said.

State BJP president Sanjay Saraogi had on Saturday announced that the party’s women’s wing would take out an "aakrosh morcha" on Monday in protest against the opposition’s position on the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill.

Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi. A special three-day sitting of Parliament is being held from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be brought for implementation in 2029. - | Photo: PTI
131st Amendment Bill On Women’s Reservation Defeated In Lok Sabha

BY Outlook News Desk

While the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam — which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament — was passed with overwhelming support in 2023, the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill faced resistance from non-NDA parties. They raised concerns over the proposed linkage of quotas with delimitation, suspecting it could enable gerrymandering by the ruling BJP-led alliance.

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Congress leader Alka Lamba, front centre, and others stage a protest demanding SC/ST reservation in the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', commonly known as the Women's Reservation Act, in New Delhi. A special three-day sitting of Parliament is being held from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be brought for implementation in 2029. - | Photo: PTI
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Choudhary, who took office less than a week ago, pointed to Bihar’s existing 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayats and local bodies, crediting the policy to his predecessor Nitish Kumar — who served as Chief Minister for two decades before moving to the Rajya Sabha — and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In contrast, the Congress and its Bihar ally RJD, did nothing for women while these parties ruled Bihar. These parties follow in the footsteps of Pandit Nehru, who always tried to hinder progressive moves," the Chief Minister alleged, without offering further details.

(with PTI inputs)

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