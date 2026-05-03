Rabri Devi: An Impressive Legacy

Rabri Devi’s most enduring contribution to women’s empowerment may well be her mere presence in office. In a state where public life had long been dominated by men, her position as chief minister disrupted entrenched assumptions about who could wield power. She did not come from an elite, English-speaking, urban background. Instead, she embodied a rural identity that mirrored the lived realities of a vast number of women in Bihar. Her tenure expanded the imagination of political possibility for these women, suggesting that leadership was not the preserve of a narrow class. For millions of rural women in Bihar that symbolic shift mattered a lot.