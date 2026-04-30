House Full: Theatrics On The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Campaign Trail

Crucially, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape itself appears to be in flux. The positioning of the AIADMK alongside the BJP, and the electoral performance of Vijay, introduce new uncertainties. “If Vijay manages a credible vote share, it may not come solely at the expense of the AIADMK, but could fragment the opposition space more broadly. In such a scenario, the possibility of a consolidated anti-DMK front in the future cannot be ruled out,” an outcome that, as Sreekumar suggests, could have significant implications for the trajectory of Dravidian politics itself. “There is no denying the fact that the influence of the Dravidian legacy will endure, but how far it can resist the push of Hindutva remains the critical question,” adds Sreekumar.