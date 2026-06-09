DMK Denies Any Intent To Topple TVK Government In Tamil Nadu Following Stalin’s Remarks

The DMK clarified that M K Stalin's comments were not borne out of any intent to dissolve or topple the TVK government.
Thangam Thennarasu stated that Stalin was merely highlighting the cloud of uncertainty and law and order issues surrounding the administration.
The opposition criticized the remarks, prompting the DMK to reiterate its original stance of giving the new government a six-month grace period.
The DMK on Tuesday sought to clarify party chief M K Stalin’s recent remarks regarding the longevity of the TVK administration, asserting that his statement about the C Joseph Vijay-led government not lasting beyond three months did not imply any intention to topple the regime.
Senior DMK leader and former minister Thangam Thennarasu issued a statement clarifying that there was absolutely no "intent to dissolve or topple the government" behind Stalin’s comments. The clarification comes after Stalin, the former chief minister, claimed on Sunday that the current Tamil Nadu government might not survive past three months, triggering sharp reactions from various political quarters. According to PTI, several political leaders had criticised the DMK chief's remarks when questioned by reporters, prompting the party to issue a formal clarification.
Thennarasu maintained that Stalin’s speech was misinterpreted by opponents. He explained that the DMK chief had initially resolved to give the dispensation a six-month grace period, but the rapid deterioration of law and order had altered the timeline. Stalin had stated on Sunday, "I need not say much about the kind of government currently in power. When it assumed office, I had said I would not criticise it for six months.
However, there is now a fear that circumstances may force me to speak sooner." Thennarasu emphasised that the DMK leader never predicted a forced collapse, nor was that his political stance. Instead, Stalin "essentially meant that the government is operating under a cloud of uncertainty regarding whether it will even survive for three months," PTI reported.
The DMK leader defended the critique by highlighting a sharp rise in criminal activities across the state since the new administration took charge a month ago. Daily news reports, he claimed, have been dominated by grave law and order issues. "But watching daily reports of murders, robberies, machete attacks, drug trafficking, power cuts, farmers' protests and sexual violence, how could they remain silent. It was in that context he (Stalin) said one wonders whether the government can even last three months," Thennarasu said.
As reported by PTI, the former minister further alleged that the administration's stability was being compromised from within, claiming that "functionaries of the ruling party itself are implicated in various criminal incidents."
(With inputs from PTI)