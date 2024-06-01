Thangam Thenarasu is an Indian politician who was elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate from Aruppukottai constituency in the 1997-98 by-election and 2006 election. He is the Minister for Finance, Planning, Human Resources Management, Pensions and Pensionary Benefits, Statistics, and Archaeology Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He served as the Minister for School Education in Tamil Nadu during 2006-11. He stood as a candidate in the newly-created constituency of Tiruchuli for the 2011 elections.