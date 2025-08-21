HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon

HPBOSE Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will soon announce the Class 10 and 12 supplementary results for 2025 at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 to be Released Soon
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is preparing to release the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The supplementary exams were held in July 2025, and the results are expected to be announced shortly on the official website. Students who appeared for these exams can soon access their scores using their roll number.

The HPBOSE Supplementary Exam Result 2025 will determine whether students who appeared in the compartment exams have successfully cleared their pending subjects.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025

The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 10 and HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 12 will be available on the board’s official site, hpbose.org. Apart from the website, students may also be able to check their results through SMS and DigiLocker services. It is important to note that the online result is provisional, and the original marksheets will be distributed by respective schools.

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?

To download the HPBOSE Supplementary Results Link 2025, students can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official website: hpbose.org

  2. Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage

  3. Select the “Matric/Intermediate Supplementary Result July 2025” link

  4. Enter the roll number in the login window

  5. Submit details to view the result

  6. Download and print the result for future use

Check Class 10 Compartment Results

Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exams can access their HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 10 on the official portal using their roll number. Clearing this exam ensures they receive their matriculation certificate without any backlog.

Check Class 12 Compartment Results

The HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 class 12 will help students qualify for higher education opportunities. Once released, students can check their results online and proceed with admissions to colleges and universities.

HPBOSE 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Details Mentioned

The HPBOSE Supplementary Exam Result 2025 will include key details such as:

  • Student’s name and roll number

  • Subject-wise marks obtained

  • Total marks secured

  • Result status (pass/fail)

  • Division obtained

Students must carefully verify these details in their provisional marksheet.

