Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Released: Check How to Download Scorecard

Bihar STET 2025 Result Announced for Teacher Recruitment

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 results, marking the culmination of recruitment examinations held in October 2025. The examination was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, consisting of two papers: Paper I for Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Paper II for Senior Secondary (Classes 11-12) teaching positions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards from the official portal bsebstet.org using their registration credentials. The result announcement follows the provisional answer key release on November 24 and the objection window closure on November 28, 2025.