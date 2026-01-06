Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Released: Check How to Download Scorecard

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 result released on bsebstet.org; exams conducted October 14 in CBT mode for Paper I (Secondary) and Paper II (Senior Secondary). Answer key released November 24; objection window closed November 28.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar BSEB STET
Bihar BSEB STET Photo: Bihar BSEB STET
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Bihar STET 2025 exam was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer-based test mode for Paper I and Paper II.

  • Provisional answer key released November 24

  • Results available on bsebstet.org

  • Qualifying marks: General 50%, BC 45.5%, OBC 42.5%, SC/ST/PwD/Women 40%; certificate valid lifetime.

Bihar STET 2025 Result Announced for Teacher Recruitment

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 results, marking the culmination of recruitment examinations held in October 2025. The examination was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, consisting of two papers: Paper I for Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Paper II for Senior Secondary (Classes 11-12) teaching positions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards from the official portal bsebstet.org using their registration credentials. The result announcement follows the provisional answer key release on November 24 and the objection window closure on November 28, 2025.

Exam Structure and Timeline

The STET 2025 examination comprised two papers conducted simultaneously in online CBT format, testing subject knowledge and teaching aptitude for secondary and senior secondary positions in Bihar government schools. The provisional answer key released on November 24 allowed candidates to raise objections against answer accuracy through November 28. After evaluating objections and finalizing the official answer key, BSEB calculated final marks and results. The entire process from examination to result declaration spanned approximately three months, following standard recruitment protocols for Bihar's teacher selection process.

Representational image - null
Hundred Million Jobs: India Launches National Initiative for Employment Creation

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

How to Download Bihar STET 2025 Scorecard

Candidates can download their STET 2025 scorecards by visiting bsebstet.org and navigating to the results portal. Enter your registered application number and date of birth in the designated fields. Your scorecard will display total marks obtained, category-wise qualifying status, paper code, subject selected, and other essential details. Download the scorecard in PDF format immediately and maintain multiple copies for future reference, including document verification and counseling stages. 

Related Content
Related Content
IIT Guwahati - | Photo: PTI
IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Exam Schedule for Postgraduate Admissions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Qualifying Marks and Certificate Validity

BSEB STET qualifying marks vary by candidate category: General category requires 50%, Backward Classes (BC) need 45.5%, Other Backward Classes (OBC) require 42.5%, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and women candidates require 40%. Successfully qualifying candidates receive an eligibility certificate valid for a lifetime, enabling them to apply for teaching positions throughout their career without retaking the examination. The no-negative-marking policy means final scores reflect actual performance without penalty deductions. Candidates not meeting category-wise qualifying marks must appear for future STET examinations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer Falls Short Of Century

  2. Jharkhand Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Mohan-Utkarsh's Opening Stand Broken|JHA 125/1

  3. Himachal Pradesh Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Iyer Stars In His Return As MUM Post 299

  4. Kerala Vs Pondicherry Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Rohera, Shreeram Fifties Take PDC To 247

  5. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Snub: Bangladesh Pacer Unlikely To Receive Compensation After KKR Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  2. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  3. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  4. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  5. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Polls 2026: Fadnavis Vows Marathi-Hindu Mayor, Deportations

  2. Prolonged Incarceration, And Limits Of Article 21 In UAPA: SC In 2020 Delhi Riots Case

  3. Tamil Nadu Elections: Congress Rejects TVK Alliance, Stands Firm With DMK

  4. 'Can't Ignore Different Roles Of Accused': SC Denies Relief To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in Delhi Riots Case

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  2. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  3. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  4. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  5. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

  2. Venezuela: Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Hopes For Respectful Relations With US

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. Trump Hints at New Tariffs Over India’s Russian Oil Imports

  5. BNP Thanks Modi for Condolence on Khaleda Zia’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Grammy Awards Revive Album Cover Category To Honour Visual Artists After 50 Years

  2. Goa Vs Punjab LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 6: Shubman Gill Falls Cheaply In PUN Chase Of 212-Run Target

  3. Umar Khalid Denied Bail, While Rape Convict Dera Chief Gets 15th Parole

  4. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Diary Of A Homeless Child

  5. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From The Third Bank Of The Jordan River By Hussein Barghouthi

  6. ONGC Gas Leak Triggers Inferno in Andhra’s Konaseema, 600 Evacuated

  7. Evangeline Lilly Reveals She Has Brain Damage Following A Head Injury, Shares Health Update

  8. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue