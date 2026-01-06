Bihar BSEB STET 2025 Result Released: Check How to Download Scorecard

The Bihar STET 2025 exam was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer-based test mode for Paper I and Paper II.
Bihar STET 2025 Result Announced for Teacher Recruitment
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the STET (Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test) 2025 results, marking the culmination of recruitment examinations held in October 2025. The examination was conducted on October 14, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode, consisting of two papers: Paper I for Secondary (Classes 9-10) and Paper II for Senior Secondary (Classes 11-12) teaching positions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards from the official portal bsebstet.org using their registration credentials. The result announcement follows the provisional answer key release on November 24 and the objection window closure on November 28, 2025.
Exam Structure and Timeline
The STET 2025 examination comprised two papers conducted simultaneously in online CBT format, testing subject knowledge and teaching aptitude for secondary and senior secondary positions in Bihar government schools. The provisional answer key released on November 24 allowed candidates to raise objections against answer accuracy through November 28. After evaluating objections and finalizing the official answer key, BSEB calculated final marks and results. The entire process from examination to result declaration spanned approximately three months, following standard recruitment protocols for Bihar's teacher selection process.
How to Download Bihar STET 2025 Scorecard
Candidates can download their STET 2025 scorecards by visiting bsebstet.org and navigating to the results portal. Enter your registered application number and date of birth in the designated fields. Your scorecard will display total marks obtained, category-wise qualifying status, paper code, subject selected, and other essential details. Download the scorecard in PDF format immediately and maintain multiple copies for future reference, including document verification and counseling stages.
Qualifying Marks and Certificate Validity
BSEB STET qualifying marks vary by candidate category: General category requires 50%, Backward Classes (BC) need 45.5%, Other Backward Classes (OBC) require 42.5%, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD), and women candidates require 40%. Successfully qualifying candidates receive an eligibility certificate valid for a lifetime, enabling them to apply for teaching positions throughout their career without retaking the examination. The no-negative-marking policy means final scores reflect actual performance without penalty deductions. Candidates not meeting category-wise qualifying marks must appear for future STET examinations.