Hundred Million Jobs: India Launches National Initiative for Employment Creation

Seven-Pillar Framework and Implementation Strategy

The initiative operates as a systems-led effort to strengthen job creators, including entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and employers, by aligning skills, enterprise, data, and policy. Rajawat described India's employment challenge as fundamentally a "systems challenge" requiring shifts in both business and government mindsets. The mission is built around a seven-pillar framework designed to enable job creation across regions and sectors. Patel emphasized that startups and small enterprises, accounting for 30% of India's GDP and serving as the largest employers, must scale beyond major cities. Addressing structural barriers is essential to make entrepreneurship a practical engine of mass employment rather than a limited aspiration.