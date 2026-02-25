Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

According to PTI, Trump has made similar claims on previous occasions, at times citing lower figures such as 25 million or 10 million lives that he said were saved through his efforts. PTI reported that the US president has repeated the claim about stopping the India-Pakistan conflict around 100 times since 10 May last year. On that date, Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire following what he described as a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.