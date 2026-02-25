Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address on 24 February 2026. Thirty Democrats boycotted the speech and held a rival event while one lawmaker was removed for protesting

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:


  • Trump used the State of the Union to highlight job market and manufacturing gains ahead of the midterms.

  • Thirty Democrats boycotted the speech and attended a separate People’s State of the Union event.

  • Democratic Representative Al Green was escorted out after holding a protest sign during Trump’s entrance.

U.S. President Donald Trump gave his State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday 24 February 2026 in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The speech came ahead of the November midterm elections. Trump used the occasion to argue that his policies have strengthened the job market and domestic manufacturing. He sought to persuade Americans that the economy is performing better than many perceive and to encourage support for Republicans in the forthcoming elections.

Republicans responded with chants of “USA! USA!” as the president, dressed in a blue suit and long red tie, approached the lectern. Most Democrats stayed seated and did not applaud.

Around 30 Democratic lawmakers chose not to attend the address. They instead took part in a separate event billed as a “People’s State of the Union” outside the Capitol. Senator Chris Murphy, speaking to those gathered, said the president “makes a mockery of this institution and he does not deserve an audience.”

Early in his remarks, Trump described recent economic changes as “a turnaround for the ages.”

During the speech, the president announced that he was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the country’s highest civilian honour – to Connor Hellebuyck, goalkeeper for the national ice hockey team. He used the moment to recognise the squad.

At the start of the address, as Trump entered the chamber, Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas stood and held up a white protest sign that read: “Black people aren’t apes.” The sign referred to a social media video posted earlier this month by Trump’s account. The clip had depicted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The White House later removed the video, and Trump stated that a staff member had been responsible for posting it.

Representative Green was escorted out of the House chamber shortly afterwards.

(With inputs from PTI, AFP and AP)

