Board Exams 2026: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet OUT - All You Need to Know

CBSE releases tentative date sheet for 2026 board exams, introducing two exam opportunities for Class 10 students. Over 45 lakh candidates to appear across 204 subjects in India and 26 countries.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Board Exams 2026
Photo: File representative image
Summary
  • CBSE releases 2026 date sheet with Class 10 starting February 17

  • Revolutionary dual-exam system allows two attempts for Class 10 students

  • Phase 1 mandatory (Feb-Mar), Phase 2 optional (May-Jun) for improvement

  • 75% attendance mandatory; competency-based assessment replaces rote learning

Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the tentative date sheet for board exams 2026, marking a historic shift with the introduction of two examination opportunities for Class 10 students. Approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear for 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12, including students from India and 26 countries abroad.

CBSE Date Sheet 2026 - How to download the timetable

Students can download the CBSE exams date sheet 2026 from the official website cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. The board has released the schedule 146 days in advance - nearly five months before the commencement of examinations. All examinations will be conducted in pen and paper format during a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

CBSE board exam - | Photo: PTI
CBSE To Introduce Two Board Exam System For Class 10 | What Does It Entail?

BY Outlook News Desk

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026

CBSE class 12 board exam 2026 will commence on February 17, 2026, and conclude on April 9, 2026. Key subjects are scheduled as follows:

  • Physics: February 20, 2026

  • Chemistry: February 25, 2026

  • Mathematics: February 17, 2026

  • English: February 21, 2026

  • Biology: February 28, 2026

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026

CBSE class 10 board exam 2026 introduces a revolutionary dual-exam system:

Phase 1 (Mandatory): February 17 - March 9, 2026

  • Mathematics: February 17, 2026

  • English: February 21, 2026

  • Science: February 25, 2026

  • Social Science: March 7, 2026

Phase 2 (Optional): May 15 - June 1, 2026

  • Available for the improvement and compartmentalization of students

  • Same subjects with an identical pattern and marking scheme

What is the pattern of the board exam 2026?

The board exam reforms 2026 represent a significant paradigm shift aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new pattern emphasizes:

  • Competency-based assessment over rote memorization

  • Application-based questions test analytical skills

  • Conceptual understanding rather than fact recall

  • Problem-solving abilities and real-world applications

Board Exams in India: Key Changes

Two Examination Opportunities: Class 10 students can appear for board exams twice within the same academic year. The first exam in February is mandatory, while the May exam is optional for improvement.

Mandatory Attendance: Students must maintain 75% attendance to be eligible for board examinations.

Internal Assessments: Compulsory internal assessments will be conducted once before the February exam. Students not participating will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category.

Two-Year Programme: Classes 10 and 12 are now officially two-year programs, requiring students to complete the full course duration for eligibility.

CBSE 2026 Board Exam Admit Cards

CBSE board exams 2026 admit cards are expected to be released approximately two weeks before the examination commencement, following previous year patterns. Students can download admit cards from the official CBSE website once they are released.

What are the board exam reforms for CBSE in 2026?

Board exam reforms 2026 include comprehensive changes designed to reduce academic pressure:

  • Stress Reduction: The dual-exam system eliminates "make-or-break" scenarios, allowing students multiple opportunities within the same academic session.

  • Enhanced Flexibility: Students can choose to appear in the second phase for improvement without waiting an entire year.

  • Athletic Provisions: Sports students unable to attend the first exam may appear in the second session.

  • Evaluation Timeline: Answer sheet evaluation will begin 10 days after each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days.

Is it compulsory to give both boards in 2026?

No, it is not compulsory to appear for both board examinations. The first phase in February is mandatory for all Class 10 students, while the second phase in May is optional. Students can choose the May exam for:

  • Improvement in any subject

  • Compartment examination for failed subjects

  • Better performance opportunity

Students satisfied with their February results can skip the May session entirely. The best scores from either attempt will be considered for the final result, providing maximum flexibility and reducing examination stress.

The reforms represent CBSE's commitment to creating a more student-friendly, flexible, and competency-based assessment system that prioritizes learning over testing pressure.

Published At:
