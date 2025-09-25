Board Exams 2026: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet OUT - All You Need to Know

Is it compulsory to give both boards in 2026?

No, it is not compulsory to appear for both board examinations. The first phase in February is mandatory for all Class 10 students, while the second phase in May is optional. Students can choose the May exam for:

Improvement in any subject

Compartment examination for failed subjects

Better performance opportunity

Students satisfied with their February results can skip the May session entirely. The best scores from either attempt will be considered for the final result, providing maximum flexibility and reducing examination stress.

The reforms represent CBSE's commitment to creating a more student-friendly, flexible, and competency-based assessment system that prioritizes learning over testing pressure.