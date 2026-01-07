CBSE Launches Psycho-Social Counselling Services for Class 10, 12 Students Ahead of Board Exams

• CBSE launches free psycho-social counselling services from January 6, 2026, continuing till June 1 for all students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a comprehensive psycho-social counselling initiative to support Class 10 and 12 students in managing examination stress ahead of board exams beginning February 17, 2026. The free counselling service commenced January 6 and continues through June 1, 2026, providing sustained mental health support during the critical examination period. This proactive measure acknowledges the significant psychological pressures students face and aims to enable them to approach exams with confidence and emotional balance.
Trained Professional Panel and Service Features
CBSE has assembled 73 trained professionals, including school principals, psychologists, counsellors and special educators from affiliated institutions. Of these, 63 counsellors operate within India while 12 are based internationally across Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman and the UAE. These professionals address examination stress, time management, study strategies and emotional well-being concerns through tele-communication services available Monday-Friday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Additionally, a 24-hour Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) accessible at 1800-118-004 in Hindi and English provides round-the-clock automated support with practical tips on stress management, time management and examination preparation.
Online Resources and Support Materials
CBSE has curated comprehensive resources available on www.cbse.gov.in, focusing on stress management, effective study strategies and emotional well-being. These materials are designed to be engaging, concise and easily accessible for students at various academic levels. The online availability ensures 24x7 access to valuable resources supporting independent well-being and examination preparation.
Encouragement for Student Utilisation
CBSE urges students and parents to actively utilise these comprehensive support services as integral components of their examination preparation strategy. By combining professional counselling, automated 24x7 IVRS support, and curated online resources, CBSE creates a holistic support ecosystem addressing diverse mental health and academic stress management needs of Class 10 and 12 students.