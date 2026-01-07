CBSE Launches Psycho-Social Counselling Services for Class 10, 12 Students Ahead of Board Exams

Summary of this article

• CBSE launches free psycho-social counselling services from January 6, 2026, continuing till June 1 for all students.

• 73 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors, special educators, and psychologists, provide tele-communication services.

• Services available 9:30 am to 5:30 pm weekdays; 24x7 support via IVRS at 1800-118-004 in Hindi and English.

• Curated resources on stress management, study strategies, and emotional well-being available on the CBSE website