CBSE Launches Psycho-Social Counselling Services for Class 10, 12 Students Ahead of Board Exams

CBSE launches free psycho-social counselling services for Class 10 and 12 students from January 6, 2026, continuing till June 1. Panel of 73 trained professionals including psychologists, counsellors, special educators available 9:30 am to 5:30 pm daily except weekends.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
CBSE psyco social counselling services
CBSE
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• CBSE launches free psycho-social counselling services from January 6, 2026, continuing till June 1 for all students.

• 73 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors, special educators, and psychologists, provide tele-communication services.

• Services available 9:30 am to 5:30 pm weekdays; 24x7 support via IVRS at 1800-118-004 in Hindi and English.

• Curated resources on stress management, study strategies, and emotional well-being available on the CBSE website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a comprehensive psycho-social counselling initiative to support Class 10 and 12 students in managing examination stress ahead of board exams beginning February 17, 2026. The free counselling service commenced January 6 and continues through June 1, 2026, providing sustained mental health support during the critical examination period. This proactive measure acknowledges the significant psychological pressures students face and aims to enable them to approach exams with confidence and emotional balance.

Trained Professional Panel and Service Features

CBSE has assembled 73 trained professionals, including school principals, psychologists, counsellors and special educators from affiliated institutions. Of these, 63 counsellors operate within India while 12 are based internationally across Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman and the UAE. These professionals address examination stress, time management, study strategies and emotional well-being concerns through tele-communication services available Monday-Friday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Additionally, a 24-hour Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) accessible at 1800-118-004 in Hindi and English provides round-the-clock automated support with practical tips on stress management, time management and examination preparation.

Online Resources and Support Materials

CBSE has curated comprehensive resources available on www.cbse.gov.in, focusing on stress management, effective study strategies and emotional well-being. These materials are designed to be engaging, concise and easily accessible for students at various academic levels. The online availability ensures 24x7 access to valuable resources supporting independent well-being and examination preparation.

Related Content
Related Content
Representational image - null
Hundred Million Jobs: India Launches National Initiative for Employment Creation

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Encouragement for Student Utilisation

CBSE urges students and parents to actively utilise these comprehensive support services as integral components of their examination preparation strategy. By combining professional counselling, automated 24x7 IVRS support, and curated online resources, CBSE creates a holistic support ecosystem addressing diverse mental health and academic stress management needs of Class 10 and 12 students.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India U19 Vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 3rd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Aaron George Depart After Hitting Tons

  2. Will Bangladesh Play T20 World Cup Matches In India? BCB Claims ICC Willing To Solve 'Security Concerns' - Latest Update

  3. Australia Vs England, 5th Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Wobbles Off Field After Suffering Groin Injury - Check Details

  4. WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Feels Leading Delhi Capitals Would Help Her With Future India 'Leadership Roles'

  5. Mohammed Shami, Brother Asked To Appear For SIR Hearing In Kolkata: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  2. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  3. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  4. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Shallow Fog and Cold Conditions Continue

  2. Kolkata Weather: Coldest January Day With Dense Fog and Very Poor Air Quality

  3. CBI Summons TVK Chief Vijay For Questioning In Deadly Temple Tragedy

  4. Development At What Cost? Mumbai’s Mangroves In The Crosshairs

  5. The Afterlife Of A Landmark: How The Shah Bano Judgement Affected Her Family

Entertainment News

  1. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  2. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  3. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  4. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  5. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

US News

  1. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  2. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  3. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  4. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  5. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

World News

  1. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  2. Petro Says He Would 'Take Up Arms' Over Trump Threats

  3. Venezuela’s Unfinished Oil Story Returns To Haunt Global Markets

  4. Venezuela, Sovereignty And The Use of Power: Law, Oil And the Question Of Global Order

  5. Colombia’s President Warns He Will ‘Unleash The Jaguar’ After Trump’s Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Venezuela Declares Week Of Mourning For US Raid Victims

  2. Oxford University Press Apologises For Hurtful Portrayal Of Shivaji Maharaj

  3. Béla Tarr, Legendary Hungarian Filmmaker And Pioneer Of 'Slow Cinema', Passes Away At 70

  4. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  5. Delhi Weather Update: Cold Day Conditions Persist With Dense Fog

  6. Uttarakhand CM Dhami Vows Full Cooperation In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

  7. Saudi Coalition Launches Limited Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark