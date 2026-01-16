CBSE 2026 Admit Card: Expected Release in Early February for Board Exams

CBSE 2026 admit cards release early February. Regular students will receive the admit cards from schools, while Private students can download them from the website. Class 10 exams start February 17 and end March 25. Class 12 exams run till April 10.

CBSE 2026 Admit Card
CBSE 2026 Admit Card | Photo: PTI
Summary
  • CBSE 2026 admit card releases early February 2026 for regular/private students.

  • CBSE class 10 board exam dates: February 17 to March 25, 2026.

  • CBSE class 12 board exam dates: February 17 to April 10, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing CBSE 2026 admit cards in the first week of February 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Regular students will receive their CBSE 2026 class 10 admit card and CBSE 2026 class 12 admit card directly from school principals after verification and signature is done. Private and compartment candidates can download the admit card from CBSE official website or Pariksha Sangam portal using school affiliation credentials.

CBSE board exam dates span February 17 to April 10 for Class 12 major subjects and February 17 to March 25 for Class 10. Each admit card contains the candidate's details, exam center address, subject-wise schedule, and exam day instructions mandatory for hall entry. Schools can download bulk admit cards using the unique affiliation ID/password provided by CBSE regional offices.

How to Download CBSE Admit Card 2026

For Schools (Regular Students):

  • Visit cbse.gov.in → Pariksha Sangam → Schools → Pre-Exam Activities

  • Select the "Admit Card for Main Exam 2026" link

  • Log in using your school affiliation number as your user ID and CBSE password

  • Select Class 10/12, download the PDF list for all students

  • Print, verify details, and obtain the principal's signature before distribution

For Private Candidates:

  • Go to cbse.gov.in → Latest Updates → Private Candidate Admit Card 2026

  • Enter application/registration number, DOB, security pin

  • Submit to display the CBSE 2026 admit card on the screen

  • Download PDF, verify details, take a printout with photo ID

Exam Schedule Overview

CBSE class 10 exams begin February 17 with major subjects through March 25. Class 12 major exams run February 17 to April 10 with additional papers in April. Admit cards will specify the exact center, reporting time (90 minutes early), and the prohibited items list in the exam. Practical exams for Class 12 were completed on January 31, while Class 10 internals are ongoing. Supplementary exams are scheduled for May 2026 for failed candidates.

Published At:
