CBSE 2026 Admit Card: Expected Release in Early February for Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing CBSE 2026 admit cards in the first week of February 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Regular students will receive their CBSE 2026 class 10 admit card and CBSE 2026 class 12 admit card directly from school principals after verification and signature is done. Private and compartment candidates can download the admit card from CBSE official website or Pariksha Sangam portal using school affiliation credentials.