Noida Schools Closed: Winter Vacations Extended Till January 18 Amid Cold Wave

Noida schools closed till January 18 due to dense fog, cold weather. Gautam Buddh Nagar extends holidays for Classes Nursery to 8 safety.

  • Noida schools closed from January 16-17 for Nursery-Class 8 due to fog and cold.

  • Noida winter vacation has been extended till January 18 by the district education authorities.

  • Schools closed in Noida were ordered by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Education Officer.

  • Cold wave in Noida, dense fog prompts Noida school closure for student safety. 

Noida schools remain shut till January 18, 2026, as authorities extend winter vacations amid persistent cold weather in Noida and dense fog. The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Basic Education Officer issued an order closing all schools, government, aided, private, CBSE, ICSE, IB, UP Board, from Nursery to Class 8 for January 16-17, effectively prolonging holidays.

This Noida school holiday decision prioritizes student safety during the severe cold wave in Noida, where temperatures dip below 4°C with visibility reduced to hazardous levels. Schools closed in Noida as a measure to respond to IMD warnings of ongoing fog and chill, affecting commutes and health. Teachers and staff report normally, while students attend online sessions where applicable. Noida school closure aligns with Delhi NCR patterns, safeguarding young learners from respiratory risks and travel dangers. Parents welcome the Noida schools closed till 18 January extension, allowing families to monitor weather improvements safely.

Reasons Behind Noida School Closure

Cold weather in Noida combined with dense fog in Noida creates unsafe conditions for school transport and playground activities. Noida schools shut due to cold weather, which prevents exposure to sub-zero temperatures and pollution trapped under fog layers. District Magistrate's directive ensures uniform compliance across affiliations. Gautam Buddh Nagar authorities specifically noted visibility reduced below 50 meters during morning hours, posing serious risks to young students traveling in school vans and buses. The prevailing wave conditions prompted an earlier extension of winter break till January 15, with the current closure addressing continued hazardous weather patterns.

Guidelines and Next Steps

Noida schools closed due to dense fog; mandate strict adherence; violations face penalties. Monitor official Gautam Buddh Nagar portals for reopening updates post-January 18. Parents prepare contingency for potential further Noida winter vacation extension if fog persists. Online classes continue for continuity.

