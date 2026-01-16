Noida Schools Closed: Winter Vacations Extended Till January 18 Amid Cold Wave

This Noida school holiday decision prioritizes student safety during the severe cold wave in Noida, where temperatures dip below 4°C with visibility reduced to hazardous levels. Schools closed in Noida as a measure to respond to IMD warnings of ongoing fog and chill, affecting commutes and health. Teachers and staff report normally, while students attend online sessions where applicable. Noida school closure aligns with Delhi NCR patterns, safeguarding young learners from respiratory risks and travel dangers. Parents welcome the Noida schools closed till 18 January extension, allowing families to monitor weather improvements safely.