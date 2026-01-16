Uttar Pradesh Weather Today: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist

Uttar Pradesh weather today shows extreme fog in 34 districts with 3°C minimums.
Uttar Pradesh weather today remains dominated by severe cold wave conditions with dense fog covering 34 districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, and Varanasi. Hardoi recorded the state's lowest temperature at 3°C, while Lucknow weather today registered 9.2°C minimum and 22.8°C maximum with 87% humidity, creating a biting chill. UP weather today features orange alerts for extremely dense fog in districts like Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur, where visibility drops below 50 meters during morning hours. Uttar Pradesh temperature shows maximums ranging from 21-23°C statewide, despite sunny afternoons providing temporary relief. IMD weather alert for Uttar Pradesh warns of continued dry conditions today and tomorrow, with western disturbances bringing light rain to western UP from January 18. Air quality deteriorates to hazardous levels (AQI 400+) as fog traps vehicular emissions and crop residue smoke across urban centers.
District-wise Temperature Snapshot
Western UP's Meerut records 8°C minimums while eastern Varanasi maintains 10°C. Central Lucknow operates at a 9-23°C range with significant day-night variation. Hardoi's 3°C marks the coldest spot; Firozabad and Aligarh follow at 4-5°C. Bundelkhand region's Jhansi reports 7°C minimums with clear daytime skies. Eastern districts like Azamgarh, Mau, record 8-11°C lows, while western Saharanpur sees 5°C. Gorakhpur division maintains a 6-10°C range with prolonged fog cover. Agra's Taj Mahal area reports 7.5°C minimum, affecting tourist footfall significantly.
Weekend Weather Transition
UP weekend weather forecast indicates Saturday maintaining fog patterns (23°C/10°C Lucknow) before Sunday's shift to 25°C/11°C with clouds. IMD weather alert for Uttar Pradesh predicts western UP rain January 19-20, potentially intensifying cold through wet winds. Eastern districts remain dry; minimum temperatures rise 4-6°C next week. Travel advisories urge caution on NH-24, Yamuna Expressway during fog hours.