Uttar Pradesh Weather Today: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist

Uttar Pradesh weather today remains dominated by severe cold wave conditions with dense fog covering 34 districts, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, and Varanasi. Hardoi recorded the state's lowest temperature at 3°C, while Lucknow weather today registered 9.2°C minimum and 22.8°C maximum with 87% humidity, creating a biting chill. UP weather today features orange alerts for extremely dense fog in districts like Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur, where visibility drops below 50 meters during morning hours. Uttar Pradesh temperature shows maximums ranging from 21-23°C statewide, despite sunny afternoons providing temporary relief. IMD weather alert for Uttar Pradesh warns of continued dry conditions today and tomorrow, with western disturbances bringing light rain to western UP from January 18. Air quality deteriorates to hazardous levels (AQI 400+) as fog traps vehicular emissions and crop residue smoke across urban centers.