India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Kolkata's Eden Gardens

India take on West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1) in a do-or-die Super Eights clash for a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. With the teams level on points and South Africa already qualified from Group 1, it's a straight shootout between Suryakumar Yadav's men and the Windies. A washout would favour the visitors, given their superior net run rate, but there is no forecast of rain in the evening. Both teams would want their explosive batting to fire, while the hosts would hope for the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube to fare better with the ball.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, tosses the coin as West Indies' captain Shai Hope looks on before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
1/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shows his team list to West Indies' captain Shai Hope before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Ravi Shastri
Former India international Ravi Shastri, left, places the winners' trophy in the ground before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Indias players
India's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-West Indies players
West Indies' players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Indian fans
Indian fans cheer for their team during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase makes his crease as India's Sanju Samson looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Shai Hope
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Jasprit Bumrah
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, watches as teammate Abhishek Sharma drops a catch during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup Cricket super 8 match-Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Holder, Powell Hurting Men In Blue | WI 163/4 (17)

  2. India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

  3. Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

  4. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  5. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Killer, But Make It Beautiful: The Gendered Language of Crime Reporting

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  2. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  3. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  4. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  5. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times