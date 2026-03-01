India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Kolkata's Eden Gardens

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, tosses the coin as West Indies' captain Shai Hope looks on before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

1/12 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, shows his team list to West Indies' captain Shai Hope before the coin toss of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





2/12 Former India international Ravi Shastri, left, places the winners' trophy in the ground before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





3/12 India's players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





4/12 West Indies' players stand up for the national anthems before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





5/12 Indian fans cheer for their team during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/12 West Indies' Roston Chase makes his crease as India's Sanju Samson looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





7/12 West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





8/12 India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





9/12 India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, watches as teammate Abhishek Sharma drops a catch during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





10/12 India's Hardik Pandya bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





11/12 West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





12/12 West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





