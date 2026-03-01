India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Kolkata's Eden Gardens
India take on West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1) in a do-or-die Super Eights clash for a place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals. With the teams level on points and South Africa already qualified from Group 1, it's a straight shootout between Suryakumar Yadav's men and the Windies. A washout would favour the visitors, given their superior net run rate, but there is no forecast of rain in the evening. Both teams would want their explosive batting to fire, while the hosts would hope for the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Dube to fare better with the ball.
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE