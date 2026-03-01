Zimbabwe Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ryan Rickelton Falls For 31 After Ryan Burl’s Stunning Catch - Video

Brad Evans dismisses Ryan Rickelton after Ryan Burl’s stunning catch as Zimbabwe strike early against South Africa in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash

  • Brad Evans removed Ryan Rickelton with a well-directed short ball

  • Ryan Burl completed a superb recovery catch at long-on

  • Rickelton scored 31 off 22 before Zimbabwe pulled momentum back

South Africa faced Zimbabwe in a Super 8 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the Proteas already through to the semifinals while Zimbabwe played for pride after elimination.

The match still carried competitive value as South Africa looked to maintain momentum ahead of the knockouts, while Zimbabwe aimed to finish their campaign strongly in home-like subcontinental conditions.

Zimbabwe batted first and put up 153 runs on the scoreboard on the back of their skipper Sikandar Raza's magnificent 73-run knock. South Africa started the chase horribly losing both of their openers inside the first three overs. However, Ryan Rickelton took the matter on his hands and started the attack.

Ryan Burl Magnificent Catch Sends Rickelton Back

Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans produced the breakthrough moment by dismissing Ryan Rickelton for 31 off 22 balls, ending a counter-attacking stand. Evans dug in a well-directed short delivery that held slightly on the pitch, forcing Rickelton into an early pull shot. The ball went high toward long-on where Ryan Burl initially misjudged the trajectory before recovering superbly to complete an acrobatic catch.

Rickelton had looked aggressive with four sixes but never appeared fully comfortable against the short ball. The inconsistent bounce in Delhi made stroke-making difficult, and Zimbabwe’s tactic of attacking the body paid off at a crucial stage as South Africa slipped to 43/3, allowing the Chevrons to claw back momentum in the chase.

First Innings Report: Raza’s Fighting Knock Lifts Zimbabwe to 153/7

Earlier, Zimbabwe posted 153/7 in 20 overs, largely powered by captain Sikandar Raza, who scored a fighting 73 off 43 balls despite wickets falling regularly at the other end. Zimbabwe were struggling at 87/5 before Raza’s resistance ensured a competitive total on a challenging surface.

South Africa’s bowling unit shared the wickets effectively, keeping scoring under control through middle overs. However, Raza’s late acceleration pushed Zimbabwe past the 150 mark, setting up a tricky chase where variable bounce and disciplined seam bowling kept the contest finely balanced.

