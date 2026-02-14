Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's AUS Vs ZIM Match?

Australia vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe carried on their undefeated run against Australia as they routed the 2021 champions by 23 runs in Colombo

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 13, 2026 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe also defeated Australia in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa

  • Brian Bennett slammed 64 runs to play an instrumental role in ZIM's win

  • Australia will next face co-hosts Sri Lanka in a do-or-die match in Pallekele

Zimbabwe rode on collective brilliance to pull off the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup, stunning injury-ravaged former champions Australia by 23 runs here on Friday.

This was only the second time that the African nation defeated the traditional heavyweights in the format, having last beaten them back in the 2007 edition of the showpiece.

Riding on opener Brian Bennett's unbeaten 64 and useful contributions from other top-order batters, Zimbabwe posted a challenging 169 for 2 after Australia, who were without some of their front-line bowlers, invited them to bat.

The lower-ranked side then bowled Australia out for 146 in 19.3 overs on a sluggish pitch to register a famous win.

In the 2007 edition of the same tournament, Zimbabwe, then led by Prosper Utseya, had beaten Australia by five wickets with one ball to spare in a low-scoring match in Cape Town.

Pacer Blessing Muzarabani returned figures of 4/17, while Brad Evans (3/23), Wellington Masakadza (1/36) and Ryan Burl (1/9) also delivered with the ball for Zimbabwe.

It was a disaster for Australia in their pursuit of 170 as they suffered a top-order collapse and were reduced to 29 for 4 in 4.3 overs with Josh Inglis (8), Travis Head (17), Cameron Green (0) and Tim David (0) dismissed cheaply.

Related Content
Related Content

Matt Renshaw played a lone hand for Australia with a 44-ball 65 while Glenn Maxwell made 31.

From 38 for 4 at the end of Powerplay, Australia reached 67 for 4 at the halfway mark with 103 runs needed for a win.

Maxwell and Renshaw then stitched a fifth-wicket stand of 77 runs off 9.5 overs to bring Australia back.

But Ryan Burl broke the partnership as Maxwell inside-edged one onto the stumps.

Australia needed 56 runs from the final five overs but Marcus Stoinis, who earlier left the field after being hit during the Zimbabwe innings, got out soon for 6.

Bennett took a stunning catch near the boundary to dismiss Ben Dwarshuis (7) for Brad Evan's third wicket of the day.

The target became 34 from 12 balls but Australia lost Renshaw and Adam Zampa (2) in the 19th over, and Matthew Kuhnemann (0) was run out in the final over.

Earlier, Zimbabwe's top-order batters fired collectively against a depleted Australia bowling attack to post a challenging 169 for 2.

Bennett struck seven fours from the 56 balls he faced and laid the perfect foundation for Zimbabwe for a big total, reaching 125 for one at the end of the 15th over. But Australia came back in the death overs, just conceding 44 runs in the final five overs.

Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl chipped in with 35 each while captain Sikandar Raza remained not out on 25 off 13 balls.

With wickets in hand, Zimbabwe could have pressed the accelerator much earlier and scored more. There was just one six in the innings.

In the absence of the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the Australian pace-bowling attack seemed to be lacking sting initially and the Zimbabwe bowlers capitalised on that, only to fumble in the end.

Adam Zampa was handled very nicely by the Zimbabwean batters, as he remained wicket-less, returning figures of 0/31 from his four overs.

The highlight of the Zimbabwe innings, after they were sent in to bat, was the 61-run stand for the opening wicket between Marumani and Bennett off 7.3 overs.

Marumani hit two fours off Ben Dwarshuis in the third over and three boundaries off Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over after a sedate start.

Bennett joined the party with two boundaries in the fifth over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, taking Zimbabwe to a decent 47 for no loss at the end of power play.

Zimbabwe were 61 for one and they moved to 79 for 1 at the halfway stage. They added 46 runs in the next five overs, reaching 125 for one at the 15th over mark.

Pacer Marcus Stoinis left the field in the 16th over, holding his hand in pain while trying a return catch of Burl.

From a full toss, Burl hit straight back at Stoinis, who tried to get hold of the ball. Stoinis grimaced in pain and immediately called out the physio, before leaving the field.

Cameron Green completed the unfinished 16th over and it turned to be lucky, with Burl getting out in the last ball. PTI PDS PDS PM PM PM

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Both Team Aim To Salvage Pride

  2. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  3. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

  4. Australia Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Kangaroos' Embarrassing 23-Run Loss

  5. Carlos Brathwaite Calls Out Fake Tweet For Using His Name To Cause IND-PAK Rift On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bangladesh Explainer: Liberal BNP Dwarfs Jamaat-e-Islami In Post-Uprising Polls

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. TN CM Announces ₹5,000 Aid For 1.31 Crore Women Beneficiaries

  4. Seeking Equity: Caste Discrimination Continues At HCU 10 Years After Rohith Vemula's Suicide

  5. UGC Regulations Become New Flashpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Identity Politics

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  3. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

  4. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  5. BNP Claims Decisive Victory In Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action