Aichi-Nagoya 2026: How SAI Is Helping Athletes Prepare for Japan's Tiny Living in Asiad 2026 With Makeshift Containers?

India has already requested that its athletes be placed in on-land accommodation to avoid any pre-competition discomfort for those competing in disciplines like shooting and weightlifting

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Aichi-Nagoya 2026: How SAI Is Helping Athletes Prepare for Japans Tiny Living
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra (L) and Kishore Jena after winning gold and silver medals respectively in the Asian Games 2022. Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sports Authority of India giving an unique training exposure to Indian athletes

  • Makeshift containers are being used as housing materials to help them get accustomed

  • A docked cruise liner will act as a floating accommodation

  • Shipping containers to be converted into housing units for the Games in Aichi-Nagoya

With shipping containers repurposed into housing units awaiting them as accommodation in this year's Asian Games, makeshift containers are being installed at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centres in Patiala and Bengaluru to help the athletes familiarise with the concept and "avoid being shocked" when they land in Japan.

The Games are set to be held in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4 and in a bid to make the event accommodation cost-effective and eco-friendly, the organisers have done away with the traditional concept of an athletes' village.

Instead, a docked cruise liner will act as a floating accommodation while several others would be housed in shipping containers converted into housing units.

India has already requested that its athletes be placed in on-land accommodation to avoid any pre-competition discomfort for those competing in disciplines like shooting and weightlifting.

"The makeshift container units are already in process of being installed in both Patiala and Bengaluru and the plan is to have athletes bound for the Games spend at least one night in them to get an idea of how the actual accommodation in Japan would be like," a Sports Ministry source told PTI.

Related Content
Japan's Momoko Tanikawa reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Japan and Taiwan in Perth, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP/Gary Day
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Registers 2-0 Victory Over Taiwan In Group C Opener
File photo of the India women's national football team. - | Photo: AIFF
India At AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know
File photo of the India U17 women's football team. - | Photo: AIFF
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw: India Placed In Group B with Japan, Australia, Lebanon
India's Ayush Shetty at the Taipei Open 2025. - X | BWF Media
India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND
Related Content

"The ones we are installing are not actual shipping containers but somewhat similar to a container unit. This is to ensure that they are not shocked by this new style of accommodation when they reach there," he added.

The Games will follow a five-cluster competition model with venues spread across Aichi, Gifu, Shizuoka and the Airport-Expo zone.

The ongoing installation of the container units at SAI centres was discussed during a meeting that Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired at the SAI headquarters to review India's preparations for the Games.

Over 700 Indian athletes in more than 40 disciplines are expected to compete in the event. The final contingent size is likely to be locked on March 20 when the 15-member committee constituted for the Games preparation review meets next.

The panel includes Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, Asian Games Chef-de-Mission Sahdev Yadav and Deputy Chef-de-Mission A Sharath Kamal.

In addition to the contingent size, travel arrangements and operational readiness will also be taken up for discussion as India moves into the decisive phase of its preparations for the continental sporting spectacle.

In Thursday's meeting, senior officials from the Ministry, SAI, and other stakeholders briefed Mandaviya on the country's readiness ahead of the event.

"Our athletes are our top priority. Every possible support, from training and sports science to logistics, kit support, food support and medical care, will be provided so that they can prepare without distractions and deliver their best at the Asian Games," Mandaviya said during the meeting, according to a release from the ministry.

"Our aim is not to make them suffer at any cost and ensure they remain focused in increasing our medal tally at the competition."

As part of the preparations, a Nodal Officer has been designated for Asian Games Technical Handbook by each National Sports Federation (NSF) to "understand and educate" players, coaches and support staff.

"Teams will be finalised well in advance to allow athletes adequate time for focused preparation and efforts are also being made to strengthen the capacity of support staff, including medical teams, while ensuring seamless coordination with Indian embassies abroad for logistical facilitation," the ministry stated.

Federations have been given the freedom to plan exposure tours and competition schedules in advance.

India are aiming to surpass the historic 106-medal haul achieved at the previous Hangzhou Asian Games.

Several athlete-focused measures were discussed to ensure smooth preparation in the months leading up to the Games.

"These include appointing a head medical doctor for the contingent, finalising Indian food options for athletes with the help of designated SAI culinary staff, and ensuring athletes receive their official kits well in advance."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: IND Aim 250 At Wankhede | IND - 237/6 (19)

  2. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Abhishek Sharma Departs For Cheap Score Again

  4. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check

  5. Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer: Who Won The Early Battle In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law