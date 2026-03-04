AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Registers 2-0 Victory Over Taiwan In Group C Opener

Associated Press
Published At:
Momoko Tanikawa
Japan's Momoko Tanikawa reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Japan and Taiwan in Perth, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Photo: AP/Gary Day
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Goals from Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike saw JPN win 2-0 over Taiwan

  • Japan have won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2018

  • In Group A, Sam Kerr scored as Australia opened with a 1-0 win over the Philippines

Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike scored second-half goals as Japan overcame the heat and a determined Taiwan defense on Wednesday to open Group C with a 2-0 win at the Women’s Asian Cup.

Japan won back-to-back titles in 2014 and '18 and entered the tournament in Australia among the favorites.

After failing to finish multiple chances in the first hour, Japan finally opened the scoring when Momoko Tanikawa controlled Hana Takahashi’s long, lofted pass, steadied and finished with a neat right-foot shot from close range in the 61st minute.

Seike doubled the lead in the second of seven minutes of added time when she leaped to get above the defenders on the edge of the box and headed in Remina Chiba’s high cross from the left.

Japan had 30 shots at goal, including 10 on target, from almost 90% of possession but will be aiming to improve on the conversion rate. Taiwan didn't fire a shot on goal but did well to keep the margin to two goals.

Yui Hasegawa’s last-minute shot was tipped over the crossbar by Taiwan goalkeeper Wang Yu-ting.

Match officials allowed a cooling break in each half, with players taking a few minutes to use ice bags on their faces and necks and drink water as the temperature headed toward 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) in the Western Australia capital.

Vietnam and India were playing later Wednesday in the other Group C game in Perth.

Tournament Update

In Group A, Sam Kerr scored as Australia opened with a 1-0 win over the Philippines in Perth last Sunday and 2024 runner-up South Korea beat Iran 3-0.

In Group B, Myong Yu Jong completed a first-half hat trick to set North Korea on course for a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan and defending champion China beat Bangladesh 2-0.

Ahead of Thursday's match against Australia, striker Sara Didar choked back tears as she shared the concerns of the Iranian soccer team for their families and loved ones at home amid the war while they’re on the Gold Coast contesting the continental championship.

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List