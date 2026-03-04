FIFA World Cup 2026: With 100 Days To Go, Iran Conflict, Mexico Violence Present Fresh Challenges

Officials of the World Cup 2026-qualified teams are set to meet with FIFA staff in Atlanta. As the countdown begins, here is a look at some of the issues drawing scrutiny, amid the US-Israel attacks on Iran and cartel violence in Mexico

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
FIFA World Cup 2026: With 100 Days To Go, Iran Conflict, Mexico Violence Present Fresh Challenges
A cyclist rides past an installation promoting the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Whether the Iranian team will come to the United States for the World Cup is uncertain

  • Mexico’s ability to co-host the World Cup in doubt after surge in violence

  • Fan festivals being scaled back in USA

With 100 days to go until the World Cup, the Iran war has added a new layer of complexity to the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

How the conflict will affect the world’s most watched sporting event is the latest issue facing organizers already grappling with cartel violence in one of Mexico's host cities, scaled-back plans for fan festivals in the U.S. and criticism from fans against soaring ticket prices.

Officials of the qualified teams are meeting with FIFA staff in Atlanta this week. The tournament kicks off on June 11 when Mexico plays South Africa in Mexico City. It will be the biggest World Cup ever with 48 participating teams, up from 32 at the previous tournament in Qatar.

A protester waves an Iranian flag during a rally against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Yorgos Karahalis
US‑Iran Conflict: FIFA Wants A Safe World Cup 2026 With ‘All Teams Participating’

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here's a look at some of the issues drawing scrutiny as the countdown began.

A Backdrop Of Geopolitical Tension

It's not unusual for international politics to overshadow a global sports event like the World Cup — at least in the early stages before the soccer action takes over the headlines.

Related Content
A historic Iranian national flag is displayed by protesters outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Monday, March 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran's Place In Jeopardy Due To Middle East War; Apex Governing Body Sees Iraq As Replacement
A protester waves an Iranian flag during a rally against U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Mar. 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Yorgos Karahalis
US‑Iran Conflict: FIFA Wants A Safe World Cup 2026 With ‘All Teams Participating’
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino Backs Mexico To Deliver Despite Cartel Violence Concerns
National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after authorities reported that the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." - | Photo: AP/Ginette Riquelme
FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cartel Violence In Mexico Result In Tournament Relocation?
Related Content

In 2022, Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community drew headlines off the field. LGBTQ+ rights, the annexation of Crimea and the poisoning of a spy in Britain were in focus when Russia hosted the tournament in 2018.

In Brazil in 2014 and South Africa in 2010 there were concerns about crime and security. The 2026 tournament looks set to kick off amid a backdrop of political tensions involving the U.S. and the participating nations.

Many have been hit by tariffs. Some are facing travel restrictions. Denmark, which can still qualify through playoffs in March, has been shaken by President Donald Trump’s calls for the U.S. to take over Greenland. And with 100 days to go, the U.S. was in a military conflict with Iran, one of the first teams to qualify.

Iran's Status At The World Cup Is Unclear

Iran is set to play two group stage games in Inglewood, California, and one in Seattle. However, whether the Iranian team will come to the U.S. is uncertain.

“What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Iran's top soccer official, Mehdi Taj, said last weekend as the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens more senior officials.

Still, Iran has not announced it is withdrawing from the tournament, which no team that qualified has done in the past 75 years. Iran, the second-highest ranked team in Asia, was drawn in a group with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request on whether Iran federation officials attended the Atlanta workshop.

Fan Festivals Are Being Slimmed Down

Fan festivals have been a key part of the World Cup experience in the past two decades. They offer a chance for thousands of fans without match tickets to take part in the World Cup atmosphere by coming together to watch games on a big screen.

Some of those plans are now being scaled back in the U.S.

New York/New Jersey eliminated its Fan Fest in Jersey City, New Jersey, even though it had started selling tickets for an event scheduled to be open every day of the tournament.

Planning to sell tickets was itself unprecedented for World Cup fan zones, which were free to enter since being launched at the 2006 edition in Germany.

Seattle cut down its original plan and rescheduled it for smaller venues and Boston trimmed its event to 16 days.

The chief operating officer of Miami’s FIFA World Cup host committee said during a congressional hearing on Feb. 24 that it might cancel its event if it did not receive federal funding within 30 days. Kansas City, Missouri, Police Deputy Chief Joseph Maybin said the city had an immediate need for federal funds to prepare security.

House Republicans said federal money may be held up by the partial government shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, caused by Democrats insisting restrictions be placed on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Foxborough Games Threatened

The New England Patriots’ stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, is due to host seven World Cup games, starting with Haiti-Scotland on June 13 and ending with a quarterfinal on July 9. That is FIFA’s plan.

The Select Board of Foxborough has refused to issue a permit for World Cup matches at the stadium and set a March 17 deadline to be paid $7.8 million — what the town estimates will be the cost of police and other expenses. Foxborough said it was not part of FIFA’s hosting agreement with Boston.

Pushback Against FIFA's Ticket Prices

FIFA has about 7 million seats to fill for the World Cup matches and said last month it received 500 million ticket requests. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proclaimed all 104 games are sold out and yet some fans received emails last week offering an extra 48-hour window for tickets sales.

FIFA’s prices in December ranged up to $8,680 per ticket. After criticism, FIFA said it will offer a few hundred $60 tickets for every game to the 48 national federations in the tournament. Those federations will decide how to distribute them to their most loyal fans who attended previous games.

Most seats on FIFA's ticket resale platform — seeking to cut out the secondary market and earn FIFA extra 15% fees from buyers and sellers — are well past the $1,000 mark.

Cartel Violence In Mexico

Mexico’s ability to co-host the World Cup has been under scrutiny after a surge in violence last week in the state of Jalisco following the military’s killing of a powerful cartel boss.

The state’s capital, Guadalajara, is set to host four matches during the group stage. Mexico’s government insists the World Cup won’t be affected and President Claudia Sheinbaum said there’s no risk for fans coming to the tournament.

Infantino told Sheinbaum that he has full confidence in Mexico as a World Cup host. The FIFA leader has repeatedly promised the 2026 World Cup will be the greatest and most inclusive.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Aiden Markram Chases Milestone; Teams Stranded Amid Travel Chaos

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of IND Vs ENG

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  2. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

  5. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List