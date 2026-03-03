Macclesfield Stadium Hit By Suspected Arson Attempt After Historic FA Cup Upset

Macclesfield say a suspected arson attempt targeted their 1891 Leasing.com Stadium overnight, just two months after the sixth-tier club stunned Crystal Palace in the FA Cup’s biggest-ever upset

A
Associated Press
Macclesfield Leasing.Com Stadium suspected arson attempt investigation
Macclesfield Town's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates, during the FA Cup third-round match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace. | Photo: PA/Martin Rickett via AP
  • Macclesfield confirm emergency services responded to an overnight blaze at Leasing.com Stadium

  • Authorities investigating the cause, with the club alleging someone tried to burn down the stadium

  • Incident comes weeks after Macclesfield eliminated FA Cup holders Crystal Palace

English sixth-tier club Macclesfield claimed someone tried to burn down its stadium on Tuesday, two months after it pulled off the biggest upset in FA Cup history by knocking out titleholder Crystal Palace.

The “suspected arson attempt” on Leasing.com Stadium took place overnight and there were no casualties, the club said.

“Emergency services have responded immediately and are on site tackling the blaze in the affected areas,” Macclesfield said in a statement.

It still urged “anyone nearby to keep windows shut and not to approach the stadium.”

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire and the club said it was not commenting further for now. The stadium dates to 1891. It has a capacity of 6,355 spectators.

Led by the younger brother of England and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney, the tiny club from England’s northwest stunned Premier League ‘s Palace 2-1 on Jan. 11 in Macclesfield and created one of the most iconic moments in soccer’s oldest knockout competition.

With 117 places separating National League North team Macclesfield and Palace when they played, it was the biggest upset in the FA Cup’s 155-year history. Macclesfield was knocked out in the next round — the fourth — by the Premier League’s Brentford.

