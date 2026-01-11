Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace, FA Cup: Paul Dawson Leads Non-League Heroes To Legendary Win
Non-league Macclesfield FC produced one of the greatest giant-killings in FA Cup history, stunning holders Crystal Palace 2-1 in their third-round tie at Moss Rose. The sixth-tier side, ranked 117 places below Palace in the English football pyramid, took the lead just before half-time when captain Paul Dawson headed home, sending the packed home crowd into raptures. Midway through the second half, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled Macclesfield’s advantage with a clever finish, leaving the Premier League visitors stunned and struggling to find rhythm. Palace threatened late, and Yeremy Pino struck a superb free-kick in stoppage time, but it proved merely a consolation as Macclesfield held firm to secure historic progression to the fourth round. The result is widely regarded as the biggest FA Cup upset ever.
