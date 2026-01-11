Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace, FA Cup: Paul Dawson Leads Non-League Heroes To Legendary Win

Non-league Macclesfield FC produced one of the greatest giant-killings in FA Cup history, stunning holders Crystal Palace 2-1 in their third-round tie at Moss Rose. The sixth-tier side, ranked 117 places below Palace in the English football pyramid, took the lead just before half-time when captain Paul Dawson headed home, sending the packed home crowd into raptures. Midway through the second half, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled Macclesfield’s advantage with a clever finish, leaving the Premier League visitors stunned and struggling to find rhythm. Palace threatened late, and Yeremy Pino struck a superb free-kick in stoppage time, but it proved merely a consolation as Macclesfield held firm to secure historic progression to the fourth round. The result is widely regarded as the biggest FA Cup upset ever.

FA Cup: Crystal Palace vs Macclesfield
Macclesfield FC goalscorers Paul Dawson, right and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrate following the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
FA Cup: Crystal Palace vs Macclesfield
Macclesfield Town's Josh Kay celebrates with fans following the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
FA Cup 2025-26: Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace
Macclesfield Town's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates, during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
FA Cup 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Macclesfield
Macclesfield Town's Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scores his side's second goal during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, England. | Martin Rickett/PA via AP
FA Cup Soccer: Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace
Macclesfield Town's Paul Dawson scores the opening goal, during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, England. | Martin Rickett/PA via AP
FA Cup Soccer: Crystal Palace vs Macclesfield
Crystal Palace's Kaden Rodney, center right, and Macclesfield Town's Paul Dawson vie for the ball, during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. () | Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Britain FA Cup Soccer: Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Yeremi Pino and Macclesfield Town's Rollin Menayese vie for the ball, during the FA Cup third round soccer match between Macclesfield Town and Crystal Palace, at the Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
