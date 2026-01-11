Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace, FA Cup: Defending Champions Stunned By Sixth-Tier Hosts In Biggest-Ever Upset

Sixth-tier Macclesfield stunned holders Crystal Palace 2-1 in a historic FA Cup third-round giant-killing
Macclesfield overcame a 117-place league gap, making it arguably the biggest upset in FA Cup history
Goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts secured the shock win before Palace’s late consolation
Holders Crystal Palace succumbed to arguably the greatest upset in FA Cup history as they were beaten 2-1 by National League North side Macclesfield.
Having led the Eagles to their first-ever major trophy by masterminding a 1-0 success over Manchester City last May, Oliver Glasner oversaw one of their most humiliating defeats on Saturday.
Despite starting first-team regulars Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Yeremy Pino alongside a host of squad players, Palace became the first holders to lose to non-league opponents since 1908-09.
Palace did not register a single shot on target in the first half, and they fell behind two minutes before the interval as Macclesfield captain Paul Dawson – playing with his head bandaged after an early collision – nodded Luke Duffy's deep free-kick across goal and in.
And the home fans were in dreamland on the hour mark as, following a goalmouth scramble, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts showed great reactions to flick beyond Walter Benitez.
Max Dearnley kept Macclesfield's two-goal lead intact with an excellent save to keep out Wharton, shortly after the offside flag went up to deny Christantus Uche.
A stunning Yeremy Pino free-kick induced some nerves going into eight minutes of stoppage time, but Macclesfield – who saw forward Ethan McLeod killed in a car crash less than a month ago – held on for an emotional triumph.
Data Debrief: The magic of the Cup
If Palace's final victory over Man City last season was a giant-killing, then this was something else entirely.
A whopping 117 places separate Palace and Macclesfield in the English football pyramid. While the Eagles are a point above Tottenham in the Premier League, the Silkmen are a point below Buxton, Curzon Ashton, Spennymoor Town and Marine in the National League North.
That is the most places to ever separate a losing FA Cup team from their conquerors, making this, statistically, the biggest upset in the competition's 145-year history.
Macclesfield are the first non-league team to eliminate the FA Cup holders since Palace themselves accomplished the feat against Wolves in the first round in 1908-09, while they are the first-ever sixth-tier side to overcome a Premier League team.
And nobody could argue Macclesfield, who are managed by Wayne Rooney's younger brother John, did not deserve their triumph.
They outshot Palace by 13 to 12 and also won the expected goals battle, posting 0.77 xG to the Eagles' 0.63.