Brighton 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Saka Marks Milestone Appearance In Style To Send Gunner Seven Points Clear

Arsenal handed their Premier League title charge a massive boost with a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, as Bukayo Saka made the difference.
With Manchester City failing to beat Nottingham Forest at home, the Gunners took the chance to extend their lead at the top to seven points.
Saka marked his 300th appearance for Arsenal with the vital goal as his early strike deflected in off Carlos Baleba and snuck through Bart Verbruggen, who failed to react on time.
Arsenal had earlier survived a scare as Baleba's lob looped over a displaced David Raya, though Gabriel Magalhaes was on hand to make a recovery.
Brighton pushed back admirably and nearly equalised through Georginio Rutter, who saw a wicked drive parried by the outstretched fingertips of Raya, but the hosts were unable to find a breakthrough.
Former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard squandered a golden chance late on as well, slicing well off target from Jurrien Timber's centre, though his profligacy did not cost Arsenal in the end.
Data Debrief: Saka hits 300 appearances in style
At 24 years and 180 days old, Saka became the fourth-youngest Arsenal player to reach 300 appearances, only behind David O'Leary (23 years, 315 days), Cesc Fabregas (23 years, 341 days) and Liam Brady (24 years, 73 days).
And it is hardly any surprise that the forward marked his triple century with a goal against Brighton.
Saka has been directly involved in five goals in six Premier League appearances at the Amex Stadium against the Seagulls (three goals, two assists). Those three goals are his joint-most at an away venue in the league, along with three against West Ham at the London Stadium.
Along with Saka, Raya also marked a milestone in this match, reaching his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal.
In total, he has managed 43 clean sheets – the most by an Arsenal goalkeeper through their first 100 matches, and the joint-sixth most by any goalkeeper through a century of matches with one club (level with Edwin van der Sar's 43 for Manchester United).
Brighton actually generated the better chances, with their 0.80 expected goals edging out Arsenal's 0.43, but it was the Gunners who had the clinical edge.