Wolves 2-2 Arsenal, English Premier League: Edozie's Debut Strike Shocks Gunners At Molineux

Wolves vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26: Tom Edozie netted a stoppage-time equaliser on his senior debut as Wolverhampton Wanderers roared back from 2-0 down to deny leaders Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 31
Tom Edozie celebrates his dramatic equaliser against Arsenal
  • Arsenal raced into a two-goal lead through Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie

  • Wolves responded via Hugo Bueno’s superb curler

  • Tom Edozie’s 94th-minute effort deflected in off Riccardo Calafiori to level scores

Tom Edozie scored a 94th-minute equaliser on his senior debut as Wolves fought back from 2-0 down to stun Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

Arsenal looked set to move seven points clear of Manchester City at the summit following goals from Bukayo Saka and Piero Hincapie, but Rob Edwards' strugglers had other ideas.

Bukayo Saka, who started in a new-look number 10 position and wore the captain's armband following reports he has agreed a new long-term contract with the Gunners, headed Declan Rice's inswinging cross home to give Arsenal a fifth-minute lead.

The Gunners did not create too many chances to add to their advantage in the first half, though they appeared to have made the points safe when Hincapie struck in the 56th minute.

Hincapie took in Gabriel Magalhaes' pass and kept his balance before crashing a shot into the roof of Jose Sa's net, and though the offside flag was initially raised, a VAR review found Hugo Bueno was playing him on.

Bueno atoned only five minutes later, though, curling a wonderful effort into the top-left corner to introduce some nerves among the travelling fans.

And Mikel Arteta's team could not hold on. Following a weak punch from David Raya, Edozie saw his shot ricochet in off Riccardo Calafiori, who had only been on the pitch for 43 seconds after replacing Leandro Trossard. 

Arsenal's lead over City now stands at five points, and Pep Guardiola's side could pull within two when they host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Data Debrief: Do you remember the first time?

Four different players have scored their first-ever Premier League goals against Arsenal this season, and remarkably, three of them have done so for Wolves.

Tolu Arokodare did so in December, though Edwards' side slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium following own goals from Sam Johnstone and Yerson Mosquera. Here, goals from Bueno and Edozie were enough for a positive result for Wolves.

Only Crystal Palace and West Ham (both eight) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League in 2026 than Arsenal (seven), who have failed to win from a leading position in three of their last five league games (W2 D2 L1).

On the other hand, this was the first time Wolves had avoided defeat in a home Premier League team when trailing by two goals since December 2019, when they beat Manchester City 3-2.

City went on to finish second that season, and Arsenal will hope the same fate does not befall them. The Gunners won the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.86 to 0.29, but they were unable to see out their advantage.

