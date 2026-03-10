SMS Gold Vase: Jaipur Polo Team Secures Ninth Title Win Over Krishna Polo In Final

The Jaipur Polo Team continued their remarkable run this season as HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the side to victory in the prestigious SMS Gold Vase. | Image source: Special Arrangement

1/6 The Jaipur Polo Team secured their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6–5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final. | Image source: Special Arrangement





2/6 The final was a tightly fought encounter, with both teams exchanging momentum across the chukkers. | Image source: Special Arrangement





3/6 Jaipur shifted gears in the third chukker, regaining control of possession and capitalising on scoring opportunities. | Image source: Special Arrangement





4/6 Krishna Polo mounted a determined challenge in the final chukker through goals from Kr. Vishal Singh Rathore and Rk. Sidhant Singh. | Image source: Special Arrangement





5/6 For Jaipur, Br. Harshodya Singh and Mr. Yogendra Singh scored two goals each, while Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod added one and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh contributed three. | Image source: Special Arrangement





