SMS Gold Vase: Jaipur Polo Team Secures Ninth Title Win Over Krishna Polo In Final
The Jaipur Polo Team continued their remarkable run this season as HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the side to victory in the prestigious SMS Gold Vase, securing their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6–5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final. The team had earlier confirmed their place in the final with a strong semi-final performance against RPC.
