SMS Gold Vase: Jaipur Polo Team Secures Ninth Title Win Over Krishna Polo In Final

The Jaipur Polo Team continued their remarkable run this season as HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the side to victory in the prestigious SMS Gold Vase, securing their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6–5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final. The team had earlier confirmed their place in the final with a strong semi-final performance against RPC.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-1
The Jaipur Polo Team continued their remarkable run this season as HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led the side to victory in the prestigious SMS Gold Vase. | Image source: Special Arrangement
1/6
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-2
The Jaipur Polo Team secured their ninth title of the season with a narrow 6–5.5 win over Krishna Polo in a closely contested final. | Image source: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-3
The final was a tightly fought encounter, with both teams exchanging momentum across the chukkers. | Image source: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-4
Jaipur shifted gears in the third chukker, regaining control of possession and capitalising on scoring opportunities. | Image source: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-5
Krishna Polo mounted a determined challenge in the final chukker through goals from Kr. Vishal Singh Rathore and Rk. Sidhant Singh. | Image source: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-6
For Jaipur, Br. Harshodya Singh and Mr. Yogendra Singh scored two goals each, while Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod added one and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh contributed three. | Image source: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Team Jaipur vs Team Krishna Polo match-7
For Jaipur, Br. Harshodya Singh and Mr. Yogendra Singh scored two goals each, while Kr. Divyamaan Singh Dujod added one and HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh contributed three. | Image source: Special Arrangement
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  2. Windfall For Suryakumar Yadav & Co: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Winning Indian Team

  3. Talking Legacy: From Kapil Dev’s 1983 Miracle Win To India’s Third T20 World Cup Triumph

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  5. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  2. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher

  2. Govt Mulls Insurance Support for Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

  3. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Former Australian Opener Matthew Hayden As Batting Coach

  4. Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Avoids Toxic Clash, Release Date Shifted

  5. India 1-2 Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Panthoi Own Goal After Penalty Rebound Hands TPE Lead

  6. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  7. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  8. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900