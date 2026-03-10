FA Cup: Hammers Book QF Spot After Beating Brentford On Penalties

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, second right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

1/9 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





2/9 Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter, left, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





3/9 Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk and West Ham United's Kyle Walker-Peters, left, in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





4/9 Brentford's Igor Thiago, right, celebrates scoring with Michael Kayode during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





5/9 West Ham United's Kyle Walker-Peters, right, and Brentford's Kevin Schade in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





6/9 West Ham United's Axel Disasi, left, and Brentford's Igor Thiago in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





7/9 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP





8/9 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





9/9 Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and West Ham United's Oliver Scarles in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP





