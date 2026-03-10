FA Cup: Hammers Book QF Spot After Beating Brentford On Penalties

West Ham will face Leeds United in the FA Cup quarterfinals after beating Brentford 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes and extra time on Monday. The tie was decided when stationary West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola saved Dango Ouattara’s woefully taken Panenka effort in the shootout. His effort, the third of Brentford’s five, was the only penalty kick not converted. The finale came at the end of a pulsating match that featured two goals apiece from West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Brentford’s Igor Thiago. A regular talisman for the Hammers, Bowen got the opener after 19 minutes when he reacted quickly to a loose ball in the box to slam it past 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, second right, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Keane Lewis-Potter
Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter, left, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Yehor Yarmolyuk
Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk and West Ham United's Kyle Walker-Peters, left, in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Igor Thiago
Brentford's Igor Thiago, right, celebrates scoring with Michael Kayode during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Kyle Walker-Peters
West Ham United's Kyle Walker-Peters, right, and Brentford's Kevin Schade in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Axel Disasi
West Ham United's Axel Disasi, left, and Brentford's Igor Thiago in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, left, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
West Ham United vs Brentford FA Cup football-Michael Kayode
Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and West Ham United's Oliver Scarles in action during the English FA Cup fifth round soccer match between West Ham United and Brentford in London. | Photo: Ben Whitely/PA via AP
