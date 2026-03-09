BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Sindhu and her entourage were stuck in Dubai after flight operations were suspended due to Gulf airspace restrictions following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Tehran. She was to travel to Birmingham via Dubai but could not do so

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal
PV Sindhu in action at the India Open 2025 File Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu set to skip the BWF Swiss Open 2026 after ordeal in Dubai

  • HS Prannoy and and Srikanth Kidambi will lead India

  • Satwik-Chirag to compete in men's doubles

After missing out on the All England Open 2026, 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is set to skip the Swiss Open 2026 to recover from the 3-day ordeal she had to go through in Dubai due to the US-Israel-caused conflict in the Middle East.

Sindhu and her entourage were stuck in Dubai after flight operations were suspended due to Gulf airspace restrictions following the US and Israeli bombing of Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Tehran. She was to travel to Birmingham via Dubai but could not do so.

Badminton Association of India's secretary Sanjay Mishra confirmed the development, stating that she has asked for some time off.

"She is not playing at Swiss Open. We all know what she went through in Dubai, she couldn't travel to Birmingham. So she has sought some time to recover from it." - BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

In a separate statement, Sindhu herself confessed that she was put under major stress when stuck in Dubai and that she never wants to experience anything like that ever again.

"There was a lot of stress. And it was scary. I think the only thing maybe was to stay calm. I hope it's the first and the last experience like this way." Sindhu had said.

Related Content
PV Sindhu in action at Paris 2024. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'
PV Sindhu pulls out of All England Badminton Championships 2026 as she got stuck in Dubai due to US-Iran conflict. - X/PV Sindhu
All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict
Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament
PV Sindhu reached the All England Open Badminton Championships semifinals twice in 2018 and 2021. - File Photo
All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India
Related Content

The 30-year-old is likely to return to action at the Badminton Asia Championships in April.

HS Prannoy And Kidambi Srikanth To Spearhead Indian Contingent

H S Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will spearhead the Indian challenge at the USD 250,000 tournament starting here on Tuesday.

In men's singles, Srikanth, who reached two finals last year at the Malaysia Masters and Syed Modi International, will open against Jason Gunawan, who had dashed his hopes of ending a title drought in Lucknow.

Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist and Asian Games bronze winner, will take on Japan's Koki Watanabe.

His academy teammate Tharun Mannepalli will face another Japanese player Kenta Nishimoto, while Ayush Shetty will take on Canada's Brian Yang. Kiran George will meet Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in another opening round clash.

Sat-Chi Brace Brace For Singaporean Challenge After All England Open Disappointment

In men's doubles, world No. 4 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Singapore's Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo. The Indian pair had exited in the opening round of the All England Championships last week.

The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun will take on Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh.

In the absence of Sindhu, Unnati Hooda will face Chinese Taipei's Chiu Pin-Chian, while Malvika Bansod will take on Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in women’s singles.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela will face Hu Ling Fang and Zheng Yu Chieh of Chinese Taipei. The Indian pair had won the Syed Modi International Super 300 title for the second successive time last year but exited in the opening round of the All England Championships.

In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will take on Denmark’s Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund, while Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika will face Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat.

Q

When and where is the Swiss Open 2026 taking place?

A

The tournament is scheduled to run from March 10 to March 15, 2026. As is tradition, the event will be held at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. This venue has hosted the tournament since 1991 and is a staple for world-class badminton.

Q

What is the tournament’s category and the total prize money?

A

The Yonex Swiss Open is a BWF World Tour Super 300 event. The total prize pool for 2026 is USD 250,000. Beyond the financial rewards, the tournament offers critical ranking points for players looking to qualify for the 2026 BWF World Championships, which will be held in India later this year.

Q

Will PV Sindhu participate in the Swiss Open 2026?

A

No. PV Sindhu will skip the Swiss Open 2026 due to recover from the ordeal that she had to go through in Dubai, where she was stuck for 3 days due to US-Israel's strikes on Iran.

Q

Who are some of the star players participating for India?

A

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Kiran George and Ayush Shetty

Women's singles: Unnati Hooda and Malvika Bansod

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto; Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar Calls India's Title Defence As 'The Best Moment In Indian Cricket History'

  3. Kiwi Skipper Mitchell Santner Admits His Side 'Outplayed By A Great Team'; Claims New Zealand Were Underdogs

  4. Gambhir Dedicates T20 World Cup Triumph To Dravid, Laxman; Makes 'Trophies Over Milestones' Appeal

  5. MS Dhoni Applauds Victorious Team India, Reserves Special Words Of Praise For Gautam Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 08, 2026

  2. Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail To Al Falah University Chairman For Wife’s Chemotherapy

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Announces ₹1,500 Monthly Allowance For Unemployed Youth

  5. Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar: MCD Demolishes Illegal Portions of Accused’s House in Holi Clash Murder Case

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Iran Accused Of Attacks In UAE And Bahrain As Tehran Blanketed By Smoke

  2. Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

  3. Cuban President Condemns Trump-Hosted Regional Summit As 'Neocolonial' Gathering

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. Colombians Vote In High-Stakes Congressional Elections And Presidential Primaries

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen As Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Israeli Detects New Iranian Missiles

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled