'15-Point System Will Be Advantageous For Attacking Players Like Me But Will Be Exhausting': Sindhu On BWF Rule Change

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has officially approved the transition to a 3x15 scoring system, set to take effect on January 4, 2027. This landmark reform, which replaces the long-standing 21-point format, aims to create a more dynamic, television-friendly product

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
BWF 15-Point Rule Change PV Sindhu Reaction
PV Sindhu in action during Thailand Open 2026, Photo: BAI_Media/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Starting next year, badminton will transition from the traditional 21-point system to a condensed 15-point scoring format

  • Sindhu believes the shorter games will favor offensive players like herself by rewarding aggressive playstyles

  • Despite the shorter games, the format is expected to be mentally and physically strenuous

PV Sindhu agrees that badminton's new 15-point scoring format to be implemented next year will be "advantageous" for attacking players like her but at the same time would be "very strenuous and exhausting" as the shuttlers will have to be on their toes throughout.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) recently approved the adoption of the 15x3 scoring system and it will come into effect from January 4, 2027.

The new format has received a mixed response from former and current Indian players.

Sindhu, who recently took charge as the chair of the BWF's Athletes Commission, had earlier said that "the majority (of players) still feel that the 21-point system is better for badminton in terms of charm, rhythm, and tactical depth." On Friday, Sindhu talked about the 15x3 scoring format after she lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the Thailand Open quarterfinals here.

Asked if the new format will be advantageous for attacking players like her, she said, "Yeah, I think it is advantageous, but you need to be quick on your feet from the beginning. You can't settle in, there is no time for you to settle in. You need to be attacking and quick on your feet from the beginning.

Related Content
India's PV Sindhu celebrates a point during her Thailand Open women's singles match against Tung Ciou-tong on May 13, 2026. - | Photo: X/BAI_media
PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Highlights, Thailand Open: IND Star Loses Her QF Match, Exits Tournament
PV Sindhu Vs Tung Ciou‑Tong Highlights, Thailand Open: Sindhu Cruises Into Second Round With Straight-Games Win. - | Photo: File
PV Sindhu Vs Tung Ciou‑Tong Highlights, Thailand Open: Sindhu Cruises Into Second Round With Straight-Games Win
Irwansyah Adi Pratama is India’s women’s singles coach, currently working with PV Sindhu in a group setup after his BAI appointment. - Screengrab
Who Is Irwansyah Adi Pratama? Indonesian Coach Guiding Youngster Ayush Shetty, Veteran PV Sindhu
In this role, Sindhu will help ensure that the voices, experiences and priorities of players are represented at the highest levels of decision-making. - File
PV Sindhu Begins Her Journey In Global Badminton Governance As BWF Council Member
Related Content

"It's going to be very strenuous, at the same time you have to be so alert. You know it gets exhausting at times, because you're always like everywher," she said.

She also felt that the 15x3 system may be good for the more senior players as the matches will tend to be shorter.

Yeah, I think definitely yes. For senior players, I think it would definitely help them a lot, because you know, they would want to prolong (their careers), play for the next 2-3 years more, because the game gets shorter," said the 30-year-old Indian.

The two-time Olympic medallist does not agree that the new system will reduce the load on the players.

"I don't think the load would be the same, because if it's 21 points, you still have that space to give those five points and then again come back. Whereas in 15 point system, you don't have that space.

"Like 7 points, and then 7 points, it's done. Mentally also, it is going to be taxing." She said she will have to start preparing for the new scoring system in November-December this year.

"I have to start November-December looking at the tournaments and the schedule cycle, and how it is going to be, because we have some important tournaments also."

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories