PV Sindhu Vs Tung Ciou‑tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Indian Shuttler Opens Campaign In Bangkok

PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong Live Score, Thailand Open 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BWF World Tour Super 500 women’s singles first-round match on May 13, 2026

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou‑tong Live Score Thailand Open 2026 BWF Super 500 women’s singles
PV Sindhu in action at the India Open 2025. | Photo: File
Welcome to our live coverage of the Thailand Open 2026 BWF World Tour Super 500 women’s singles first-round fixture between PV Sindhu and Tung Ciou-tong in Bangkok on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, is seeking her first title since the Syed Modi International in 2024. She reached the semi-finals in Malaysia and the quarter-finals in Indonesia, but remains just outside the top 10 amid her title drought. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei’s Tung, an unseeded challenger, will look to test herself against one of the best in the world. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong badminton match right here.
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PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Where To Watch?

Fans can watch the Thailand Open 2026 matches, including PV Sindhu vs Tung Cioui-tong, live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. From Round of 16 onwards, the matches will be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong

  • Series: Thailand Open 2026

  • Venue: Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

  • Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

  • Time: 10:00 AM IST (tentative)

PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Welcome!

Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Thailand Open 2026 match against Tung Ciou-tong in Bangkok. Stay tuned for pre-match updates as they come in.

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