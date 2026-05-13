PV Sindhu Vs Tung Ciou‑tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open: Indian Shuttler Opens Campaign In Bangkok

PV Sindhu in action at the India Open 2025. | Photo: File

Welcome to our live coverage of the Thailand Open 2026 BWF World Tour Super 500 women’s singles first-round fixture between PV Sindhu and Tung Ciou-tong in Bangkok on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, seeded sixth, is seeking her first title since the Syed Modi International in 2024. She reached the semi-finals in Malaysia and the quarter-finals in Indonesia, but remains just outside the top 10 amid her title drought. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei’s Tung, an unseeded challenger, will look to test herself against one of the best in the world. Follow the play-by-play updates from the PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong badminton match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 May 2026, 08:28:25 am IST PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Where To Watch? Fans can watch the Thailand Open 2026 matches, including PV Sindhu vs Tung Cioui-tong, live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. From Round of 16 onwards, the matches will be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

13 May 2026, 08:03:19 am IST PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong LIVE Score, Thailand Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Tung Ciou-tong

Series: Thailand Open 2026

Venue: Nimibutr Arena, Bangkok, Thailand

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM IST (tentative)