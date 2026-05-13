Ayush Shetty Vs Kodai Naraoka Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Takes On Sixth Seed Japanese Opponent

File photo of Ayush Shetty | Photo: X/BAI_Media

Ayush Shetty vs Kodai Naraoka Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF Thailand Open Round of 32 clash between Ayush Shetty and Kodai Naraoka on Wednesday, 13 May at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Rising Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty, who recently impressed on his Thomas Cup debut and secured a silver medal at the Badminton Asia Championships, goes up against sixth-seeded Japanese World No. 9 Kodai Naraoka. A win here could open the door to an all-Indian showdown if Tharun Mannepalli manages to beat Koki Watanabe in their third meeting. Both Ayush and Tharun are drawn in the same quarter as top seed and World No. 1 Shi Yuqi of China. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

13 May 2026, 10:39:07 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kodai Naraoka Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Game On! Oh, Kodai's off to a flyer! 4-2 up already and Ayush looks a bit rusty to start. Early days though, plenty of time to find his feet here.

13 May 2026, 10:35:28 am IST Ayush Shetty Vs Kodai Naraoka Live Score, BWF Thailand Open 2026: Live Streaming Fans can watch the Thailand Open 2026 matches live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. From Round of 16 onwards, the matches will be shown on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.