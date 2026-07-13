Tour De France 2026 Stage 9: Mathieu Van Der Poel Claims Victory In Heat-Shortened Race

Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory in Tour de France 2026 Stage 9 on Sunday, producing a perfectly timed late sprint to beat Tobias Johannessen and Tom Pidcock in Ussel. The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider emerged strongest from a select breakaway on the shortened 154.6km stage, which was reduced due to an extreme heatwave. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished six seconds behind with the main contenders to comfortably retain the yellow jersey, maintaining his 2min 42sec lead over Jonas Vingegaard heading into the race's first rest day.

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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-Mathieu van der Poel
Netherland's Mathieu van der Poel celebrates on the podium after winning the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-Tadej Pogacar
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, celebrates on the podium after the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-Mathieu van der Poel
Netherland's Mathieu van der Poel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
Spectators wait for the riders to pass during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
Spectators cheer the riders during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-Mathieu van der Poel
Netherland's Mathieu van der Poel leads the break away during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-Tobias Johannessen
Norway's Tobias Johannessen, left, and Quinn Simmons of the U.S. ride in a break away during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-
The pack rides during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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Tour de France cycling race 2026 Ninth stage highlights-Frances Paul Seixas
France's Paul Seixas, center, and his teammates wear cooling vests ahead of the start of the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race with start in Malemort and finish in Ussel, France, Sunday, July 12, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
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