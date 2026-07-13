Tour De France 2026 Stage 9: Mathieu Van Der Poel Claims Victory In Heat-Shortened Race
Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory in Tour de France 2026 Stage 9 on Sunday, producing a perfectly timed late sprint to beat Tobias Johannessen and Tom Pidcock in Ussel. The Alpecin-Premier Tech rider emerged strongest from a select breakaway on the shortened 154.6km stage, which was reduced due to an extreme heatwave. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished six seconds behind with the main contenders to comfortably retain the yellow jersey, maintaining his 2min 42sec lead over Jonas Vingegaard heading into the race's first rest day.
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