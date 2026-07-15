France Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Who Won Semi-Final Match At Dallas Stadium?

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Associated Press
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Spain will face either defending champion Argentina or England on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They face each other on Wednesday in Atlanta

Spain Vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Mikel Oyarzabal Penalty AP Photo
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal (21) celebrates his goal on a penalty kick with Fabian Ruiz (8), and Rodri (16) during the World Cup Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Summary of this article

  • Spain beat France in the 1st semi-final at the FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Oyarzabal and Porro scored for the La Roja

  • Mbappe was kept quiet by the European champions in this feisty semi-final game

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot after a heady play by teenager Lamine Yamal, Pedro Porro added another goal and Spain advanced to its first World Cup final since winning in 2010 with a 2-0 victory over France on Tuesday.

A day after his 19th birthday, Yamal was denied a goal on a close offside call that came soon after Porro’s give-and-go with Dani Olmo in the 58th minute had put Spain up 2-0. But it was Yamal’s smart play against a veteran defender that put Spain in the lead.

Spain will face either defending champion Argentina or England on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They face each other on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Kylian Mbappé and France, FIFA’s top-ranked team, were trying to become only the third team to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. They instead will play in the third-place game in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, the day before the final at MetLife Stadium across the river from New York City.

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This win on football's biggest stage marked the third summer in a row that Spain beat France in a tournament semifinal match. Yamal scored in a 2-1 win in the 2024 European Championship semifinals just days before his 17th birthday, and La Roja won 5-4 in Nations League play last year.

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Spain's Lamine Yamal responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against France. - | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) and Nico Williams (17) celebrate in front of Belgium's Joaquin Seys (18) after the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and Belgium in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Friday, July 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/ Marcio J. Sanchez
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, celebrates with teammates scoring the opening goal during a World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Spain and Austria in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, July 2, 2026. - (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Spain get past Uruguay to enter the round of 32 of FIFA World Cup 2026 at Guadalajara on June 27. - AP/Natacha Pisarenko

After a quarterfinal win over Belgium last Friday, Yamal said he believed France should fear Spain. Those words certainly proved true.

Oyarzabal’s penalty kick in the 22nd minute came after Yamal drew a foul when kicked by defender Lucas Digne.

After a poor first touch with his head, Digne was trying to clear the ball when Yamal raced in from behind to challenge in the penalty area. The ball hit off the elbow of the leaping teen before he was kicked by Digne, playing in his 63rd game for France only six days before his 33rd birthday.

Oyarzabal’s fifth goal of this year’s World Cup marked the first time either team has trailed in their seven games in this tournament. It was his 30th goal in 60 international games for Spain.

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