Arsenal Transfer News: Premier League Holders Sell Belgium Winger Leandro Trossard To Besiktas

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Associated Press
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Trossard was in Arsenal’s starting lineup for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in late May, and started all six games in Belgium’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals

West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Score English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 36 London Stadium
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Gunners are moving on from their Belgian winger Leandro Trossard

  • The Belgium international will sign up for Turkish giants, Beskitas

  • Besiktas also signed Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel this month

Belgium winger Leandro Trossard is moving from Arsenal to Besiktas as the first of the English champion’s title-winning squad to leave the club.

Arsenal said on Tuesday “we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer” without stating the price the Istanbul club will pay.

Trossard spent three-and-half years years at Arsenal after joining from Brighton, and scored six goals in the Premier League last season as the Gunners became champions for the first time since 2004.

Besiktas posted a video clip of the 31-year-old Trossard wearing the club’s black and white jersey, and doing his signature goal celebration of cupping his hands to his eyes like a pair of goggles.

Trossard was in Arsenal’s starting lineup for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in late May, and started all six games in Belgium’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Besiktas starts its European campaign next week in the Europa League second qualifying round, hosting Midtjylland in the first leg.

The 16-time Turkish champion placed fourth in the league last season and last won the title in 2021.

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Besiktas also signed Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel this month.

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