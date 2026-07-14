Arsenal Transfer News: Premier League Holders Sell Belgium Winger Leandro Trossard To Besiktas

A Associated Press Published at: 14 July 2026 8:20 pm

Trossard was in Arsenal’s starting lineup for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in late May, and started all six games in Belgium’s run to the World Cup quarterfinals

A Associated Press Published at: 14 July 2026 8:20 pm

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring during the Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Arsenal in London. AP Photo