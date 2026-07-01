Allergies And Aces: Big Serving German Alexander Survives Blockx On Slick Centre Court
Blockx Vs Zverev Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: The reigning French Open champion survived a first-round scare to beat Belgian debutant Alexander Blockx on Centre Court. The second-seeded German, fresh off clinching his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, was pushed to the limit before securing a 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 7-6(0) victory. The 21-year-old Blockx, playing in his first-ever main draw at the All England Club, showed incredible resilience. Despite battling recent ankle issues, he matched the World No. 3 shot for shot. Ultimately, Zverev's booming serve became his ultimate weapon, as he fired 21 aces and closed out the final tiebreak with a flawless 7-0 scoreline. An interesting subplot was Zverev's self-revealed grass allergy. Next, Alexander Zverev meets France's Valentin Royer, who beat Harry Wendelken 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, as he seeks a deep run on the wide-open bottom half of the draw. See the best photos from the Zverev vs Blockx tennis match here:
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