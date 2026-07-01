Allergies And Aces: Big Serving German Alexander Survives Blockx On Slick Centre Court

Blockx Vs Zverev Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: The reigning French Open champion survived a first-round scare to beat Belgian debutant Alexander Blockx on Centre Court. The second-seeded German, fresh off clinching his maiden Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, was pushed to the limit before securing a 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 7-6(0) victory. The 21-year-old Blockx, playing in his first-ever main draw at the All England Club, showed incredible resilience. Despite battling recent ankle issues, he matched the World No. 3 shot for shot. Ultimately, Zverev's booming serve became his ultimate weapon, as he fired 21 aces and closed out the final tiebreak with a flawless 7-0 scoreline. An interesting subplot was Zverev's self-revealed grass allergy. Next, Alexander Zverev meets France's Valentin Royer, who beat Harry Wendelken 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, as he seeks a deep run on the wide-open bottom half of the draw. See the best photos from the Zverev vs Blockx tennis match here:

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Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Winner Alexander Zverev of Germany, right, hugs Alexander Blockx of Belgium after their first round men's singles match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates winning against Alexander Blockx of Belgium in their first round men's singles match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Blockx Vs Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Alexander Blockx of Belgium in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Blockx Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Blockx of Belgium returns the ball to Alexander Zverev of Germany in their first round men's singles match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to Alexander Blockx of Belgium in their first round men's singles match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Blockx Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Blockx of Belgium serves against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their first round men's singles match, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Wimbledon tennis highlights
Alexander Zverev of Germany falls during his match against Alexander Blockx of Belgium in the first round men's singles match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Blockx Wimbledon tennis
Alexander Blockx of Belgium plays a forehand against Alexander Zverev of Germany in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexander Zverev Wimbledon 2026
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a forehand against Alexander Blockx of Belgium in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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