US Condemns China's 'Dangerous' Actions Against Philippine Navy in South China Sea

US condemned China's actions after a South China Sea clash with Philippine forces.
Marco Rubio reaffirmed US support for the Philippines during ASEAN meetings in Manila.
Tensions at Second Thomas Shoal renewed focus on South China Sea security.
The United States condemned what it called "dangerous and aggressive" actions by China against Philippine naval personnel on July 20, 2026. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Manila on Tuesday for 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings.
"The United States condemns China's dangerous and aggressive actions against Philippine navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on July 20, 2026, and calls on China to immediately cease its destabilising conduct," US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, as reported by Moneycontrol.
Washington demanded an immediate end to the actions in the disputed waters. Pigott added that China's troubling pattern of provocation against lawful Philippine maritime operations undermines regional peace and stability and directly contradicts China's repeated commitments to resolve disputes peacefully.
"We stand with our Ally, the Philippines," Pigott said.
Clash At Second Thomas
The Philippine military accused a Chinese Coast Guard officer of repeatedly striking a Filipino sailor on the head with a wooden baton near the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded warship that serves as the country's military outpost. The confrontation injured the sailor and damaged a Philippine Navy rubber boat.
Philippine authorities stated a Chinese inflatable boat carrying eight personnel approached the military outpost. The Chinese crew reacted violently and aggressively when Philippine boats attempted to drive it away.
China rejected the allegations. Beijing stated the Philippine account was a "complete distortion of the truth".
Rubio Commences ASEAN Diplomacy
Rubio arrived in Manila for ASEAN talks and expressed openness to meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is expected to attend the summit. The two diplomats last met during ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur and later in Munich.
In an opinion article published in Philippine media ahead of his visit, the US official highlighted regional security concerns. "If these waters were to fall under the control of a power willing to use trade as a geopolitical weapon, both the United States and the ASEAN states would face serious new threats to their sovereignty, security, and economic future," Rubio wrote.
He plans to meet with Quad counterparts from India, Australia and Japan. He will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea and potentially Vietnam.
Discussions will focus on strengthening US economic engagement, including cooperation in energy infrastructure, critical minerals and artificial intelligence.
Flashpoint In Disputed Waters
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, despite a 2016 international arbitral tribunal ruling that found Beijing's sweeping maritime claims had no legal basis.
The Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also maintain overlapping claims in the resource-rich waterway. The area carries roughly one-third of global shipping while also containing significant oil, natural gas and fishing resources.
The United States and the Philippines are bound by the 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty. The agreement requires both nations to assist each other in the event of an external armed attack.